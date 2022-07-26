Dollar operates down 1.75% following the international scenario

This morning, the commercial dollar showed a sharp drop in line with the international scenario. At 11:04 am, the foreign currency had already fallen by 1.75% and was quoted at R$5.402 at purchase.

On Friday (22), the dollar closed the day almost stable, at R$ 5.499. Last week was the second consecutive high and ended with a positive variation of 1.74%.

Analysts predict this will be a volatile week for the currency. The main focus of investors is the meeting of the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States, which starts on Tuesday and ends on Wednesday and may change the country’s basic interest rate.

“The market is very much on top not only of the Fed’s decision, but the (monetary policy) communiqué as well; depending on how it comes, it can help to appreciate or devalue the dollar,” said Felipe Izac, partner at Nexgen Capital.

In addition to the real, other currencies of emerging countries or commodity exporters also gained strength against the dollar this morning. This is the case for the Mexican and Chilean pesos, the South African rand and the Australian dollar.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

*With Reuters