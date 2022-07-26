Dollar Treasure Found Buried in Garbage Dump in Argentina | World

In the city of Las Parejas, Argentina, 100 dollar bills were found in a dump. There are several versions of the origin of this hidden treasure and the total value that was buried.

There is talk of over $75,000 found so far. The money appeared when an employee working at the site with an excavator unexpectedly hit furniture where the bills were hidden.

2 of 5 People look for dollar bills at a garbage dump in Las Parejas, Argentina — Photo: AFP People look for dollar bills at a garbage dump in Las Parejas, Argentina.

3 of 5 Residents of Las Parejas, Argentina, hold dollar bills they found in a dump — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction Residents of Las Parejas, Argentina, hold dollar bills they found in a dump – Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction

In Las Parejas, it is said that the money must have belonged to a lady who died recently, leaving no children. It is believed in the city that she hid it in the false bottom of a closet, which went to the trash after the new residents of the house got rid of the old furniture.

Federico Báez, one of the neighbors who found some of the money last week, thinks there must still be more money buried.

“A colleague got out of the truck and saw a 100 dollar bill on the floor, all pressed. It caught our attention because it was immaculate. We each started to take a part. It was like a game to see who could get the most bills. We had collected 10,000 dollars between the six of us. Then another boy came and found 25,000, he was luckier. I think there must be a lot more buried,” said Báez.

In recent days the authorities have closed access to the dump.

4 of 5 Argentine authorities closed access to the dump in Las Parejas after 100 dollar bills were found at the site (Photo: AFP) Argentine authorities closed access to the dump in Las Parejas after $100 bills were found at the site (Photo: AFP)

In Argentina, subject to high inflation for decades, it is common for people to save in dollars and keep them in cash in their own homes, due to the distrust that banks generate in them.

The city’s mayor, Horacio Compagnucci, refers to the episode as “green madness”.

“I am convinced that all this green madness occurs because what we find are dollar bills. In a context in which the country is not doing well economically, the word dollar is on everyone’s lips,” said Compagnucci.

Argentine peso hits new low of 350 per dollar

Since 2019, increasingly restrictive exchange controls have been in place in Argentina. Currently, the maximum amount authorized to buy foreign currency in order to make a financial reserve is 200 dollars per month.

The unusual discovery of Las Parejas also served to generate memes, among which President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner are seen digging the dump.