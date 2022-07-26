Dona Ruth launches part 2 of Marília Mendonça’s birthday special

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Dona Ruth used her YouTube channel to honor her daughter. With the 27th birthday that would be completed last Friday (22/7), Ruth Moreira launched a special with friends and family of the Queen of Sofrência to celebrate the date. The second part premiered this Monday (25/7) and is available on her YouTube channel.

Among the guests are the duos Maiara & Maraisa and Hugo & Guilherme, close friends of the singer. Throughout the video, several hits by Marília Mendonça were sung, as well as stories that recall passages in the singer’s life.

WhatsApp Image 2022-07-25 at 12.38.41 Maiara & Maraisa told several stories with MaríliaPhotos: Danilo Marques Contijo WhatsApp Image 2022-07-25 at 12.40.10 (1)-min Dona Ruth was very emotional Photos: Danilo Marques Contijo WhatsApp Image 2022-07-25 at 12.38.41 (1)-min Friends, family members and people who worked remembered passages from Marília MendonçaPhotos: Danilo Marques Contijo WhatsApp Image 2022-07-25 at 12.40.10-min Wander Oliveira, owner of Workshow, told stories of MaríliaPhotos: Danilo Marques Contijo 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Marília Dias Mendonça was a Brazilian singer, songwriter and businesswoman. Born in Cristianópolis, Goiás, she grew up and lived in Goiânia most of her life.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Beloved in the countryside, Marília had one of the highest fees in the country and was a record holder for access on digital platforms.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In November 2021, while traveling to Minas Gerais, where she would perform a show, the singer’s plane crashed and instantly killed everyone on board. Marília died at the age of 26 and left her 2-year-old son Léo.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Mendonça started singing in church when he was still a child. At the age of 12 he started composing for great singers, such as Wesley Safadão, Jorge & Mateus, Henrique & Juliano and Matheus & KauanPlayback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2014, Marília launched herself as a singer and, later, in 2016, she presented the first album of her career that featured the song Infiel, a song that made her nationally known.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2015, she got into a relationship with businessman Yugnir Ângelo and got engaged to the boy. However, two years later the relationship came to an end. At the time, Marília informed that she was too young to have a serious relationship.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2017, the singer released Amante Não Tem Lar and De Quem é a Culpa, singles that topped the charts and raised her name even more. Some time later, Marília became the most listened to Brazilian on Youtube, occupying the 13th place in the world ranking.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2018, he released the second album Agora É Que São Elas, with the participation of Maiara and Maraisa. In 2019, she released the singles Bem Pior Que Eu, Ciumeira, Bebi Liguei and, in March of the same year, she became the most listened to woman on Spotify Brazil.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2019, the singer assumed a relationship marked by ups and downs with Murilo Huff, father of her only child, Léo. In September 2021, however, Marília announced the end of her relationship with the musician.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja During her career, the young woman won a Latin Grammy in the Best Sertaneja Music Album category, received a triple diamond, triple platinum record and remained at the top of the ranking of the most listened to artists in the country.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Known as “Queen of suffering”, Marília left the legacy of Feminejo, a female segment of the university sertanejo, and boosted the success of other women in thePlayback / Instagram 0

In this second part, the genius of Marília Mendonça and the first steps in her career were fondly remembered by the guests. People who worked in the management of Marília’s career, such as Wander Oliveira, owner of the production company Workshow, and Silvia Colmenero, who took care of the press office for Rainha da Sofrência and several strong names in the market, also shared stories of Marília’s success.

