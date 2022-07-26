Elon Musk denies affair with wife of Google founder: ‘I haven’t had sex in ages’

Tesla Founder Debunked Rumors He Would Be the Pivot of Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan’s Separation

Britta Pedersen/AFP – 12/01/202Elon Musk poses and grimaces as he arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony
Affair with Nicole Shanahan would have motivated the end of the friendship and billionaire of Elon Musk and Sergey Brin

the billionaire Elon Musk denied the rumors that it would be the pivot of the separation of Sergey Brin, founder of Google, with his then-wife Nicole Shanahan. In publications on social networks, he said that he was this Sunday, 24, at a party next to the businessman and that he met Nicole “twice in three years”. “Sergey and I are friends and we went to a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both with lots of other people around. Not romantic,” he wrote in the twitter, in response to a publication citing the alleged romance as the reason for Brin and Shanahan’s divorce in January of this year. “I haven’t had sex in ages,” Musk also said in another message.

The romance between the CEO of Tesla and the then wife of the founder of Google gained social media this Sunday, after international newspapers such as the tabloid daily mail and the Wall Street Journal to report on the case. According to them, the extramarital relationship would have happened in December last year, during an art event in Miami. Although fleeting, the affair with Nicole Shanahan would have motivated the end of the billionaire friendship of Elon Musk and Sergey Brin and the divorce of the Google couple. The episode is yet another scandal in the life of billionaire Elon Musk, who initiates a legal dispute for the withdrawal of the purchase of Twitter.

