Embraer’s figures for the 2nd quarter of 2022 released; check how many planes she delivered

Embraer informs this Monday, July 25th, that it delivered 32 jets in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 11 of which are commercial and 21 executive (12 light and 9 medium). As a result, in the year, the company has delivered a total of 46 aircraft (17 commercial and 29 executive).

Among the commercial ones, the models delivered in 2Q22 were the first generation E175 and the largest commercial jet ever made by Embraer, the new generation E195-E2, respectively with 8 and 3 units.

In the executive segment, the 12 light jets were two from the Phenom 100 and ten from the Phenom 300, while the 9 medium jets were five Praetor 500s and four Praetor 600s.





The firm order backlog ended 2Q22 at US$17.8 billion, the highest level since 2Q18, driven by new sales of aircraft and services. The amount represents a growth of 12% when compared to the US$ 15.9 billion registered in the same period of 2021.

The total number of aircraft that made up this backlog as of June 30, 2022 was 312 units, 143 of the E175 model, three of the E190, three of the E190-E2 and 163 of the E195-E2. In the entire history of the E-Jets family, Embraer has accumulated 2,000 firm orders and 1,688 deliveries made.

In 2Q22, Embraer welcomed Sky High, from the Dominican Republic, to the family of E-Jets operators, which will operate two first-generation E190 jets. These aircraft will be covered by the Pool Program, whose contract was announced by Embraer Serviços & Apoio.

In June, Embraer signed a firm order to convert up to 10 E-Jets into passenger to freight (P2F) aircraft with an “undisclosed” customer. The aircraft will come from this customer’s current fleet of E-Jets, with deliveries starting in 2024. This is the first firm contract for the conversion of E-Jets, and the second agreement for this type of operation.

In another contract, announced in May, Embraer and Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) agreed up to 10 conversion positions for the E190F/E195F jets.





Also in the second quarter of 2022, Embraer Defense & Security delivered the last modernized AF-1 fighter jet to the Brazilian Navy.

In the executive aviation market, the results confirm Embraer’s solid positioning in the light and medium jet segments, with increased demand.

Farnborough Airshow (FIA) 2022

Moving forward to the 3rd quarter of 2022 (3Q22), last week, during the Farnborough Airshow, Embraer Commercial Aviation announced the sale of 20 units of the E195-E2 jet to Porter Airlines, from Canada, which will be included in the portfolio of 3Q22 firm orders.

The Canadian airline now has 50 firm orders and 50 purchase rights for the E195-E2 model. At the same event, Embraer announced a firm order from Alaska Air Group for eight E175 jets, which are already part of the 2Q22 order backlog, in addition to 13 purchase rights.

Embraer Services & Support announced a renewal and expansion agreement with LOT Polish Airlines for the Pool Program. The long-term agreement will cover a total of 44 E-Jets. And NAC announced a memorandum of understanding with Astral Aviation, based in Nairobi, Kenya, to carry out the conversion of the first two passenger to freight (P2F) aircraft from the E190F model.

Embraer Defense & Security entered into cooperation agreements with BAE Systems through two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at expanding the companies’ operations in the global defense market. The first is aimed at promoting the C-390 in Middle Eastern markets (initially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and the other confirms an intention to create a joint venture to develop a defense variant of the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. ) from Eve.

