EMERGENCY AID from BRL 600 to BRL 3,000 RELEASED; see HERE if you will receive

the website of dataprev continues releasing the Emergency Aid consultation.

In general, the Emergency Aid 2022 continues to release portions of BRL 600 to BRL 3,000.

See how to make Dataprev query and the Emergency Aid consultation.

In this year, the Emergency Aid continues to be paid to those who did not withdraw the benefit in the years 2020 and 2021.

O Emergency Aid 2022 can be consulted by everyone who was part of the program during the pandemic, because they may have residual values ​​available.

But the Emergency Aid from to BRL 3,000 was intended for a specific group: male heads of households.

In addition to not having received the 2020/2021 quotas, to receive the Emergency Aid of up to BRL 3,000 you will need:

Have the family enrolled in the 2020 Bolsa Família register;

Have an updated record in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico);

being unemployed;

Have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per family member (R$ 606) or up to three minimum wages

for the whole family (R$ 3,636);

Not having a spouse or partner;

And have at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.

The value of Emergency Aid 2022 depends on the number of plots that were not withdrawn. The citizen can receive up until five installments of BRL 600totalizing BRL 3,000.

THE Emergency Aid consultation is still released with new definitions for this month

See below how to Dataprev query through a Gov.br account.

THE Dataprev query must be carried out through a Gov.br account.

See the step-by-step guide to consultation Dataprev Emergency Aid:

Access the Dataprev website ;

; Click on “Enter with Gov.br;

Enter the CPF;

Enter the password;

Click on “Login”;

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use personal data”, just click on “Authorize”.

THE Dataprev query it can also be done by telephone, through the number 111 – Caixa Econômica Federal.

O Family Scholarship – old one Brazil aid – could be consulted on the website dataprev during the payment of Emergency Aid.

But since the creation of Brazil aidbeneficiaries can track payment-related information in the program’s own application.

The Auxílio Brasil consultation must be made by the Brazil Assistance applicationavailable for Android and IOS systems.

O Aid Brazil August will be paid in total installments of R$ 600 for families enrolled in the program.

