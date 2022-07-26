Endless or too short days: isolation changed perception of time – 07/23/2022

For most people, the days of fear, boredom and sadness during the most critical period of the Covid-19 pandemic were long. But for those who were overloaded with housework and home office, those days seemed too short. Locked at home as a result of forced social isolation, the same amount of hours was perceived differently by people, depending on their state of mind. For many, it has been endless days where there is nothing in particular to remember. On the other hand, it is difficult to forget them.

In fact, social isolation has changed the perception of the passage of time for all of us, reveals a research carried out in partnership by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and Universidade Federal do ABC. The scientists followed around 900 people over five months, who answered weekly online questionnaires about how they were feeling, whether they were able to carry out their daily tasks, whether they had time for leisure or taking care of themselves, among others.

It is known that the notion of time has to do with emotions. It’s what makes vacations fly by and a boring work meeting seem endless, for example. The way of looking at a waiting period, in turn, depends on two things: the importance of that event and the level of uncertainty about the delay. Together, they control the attention we give to that moment. Any increase in one of them makes the wait seem longer.

So, how were the monotonous days lived, when everything seemed kind of the same? “In general, negative feelings such as loneliness, fear, sadness, increased the feeling of temporal expansion, that is, that the days dragged on, seeming longer”, says Raymundo Neto, a researcher at the Instituto do Cérebro at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and one of the study authors.

This feeling diminished over the weeks, suggesting an improvement in well-being levels and an adaptation to the new routine. On the other hand, if the person reported more stress, due to excessive tasks, for example, they felt more the so-called time pressure, when the hours seem to slip through their hands. This only reinforces how positive emotions are associated with better internal mechanisms for dealing with difficult situations.

In addition to the questionnaires, the volunteers performed tasks such as calculating the duration of a few seconds by pressing a button. With these instruments, the researchers were able to assess the two tools that humans have to perceive time: a more subjective one, which gives indications of whether it passes quickly or slowly, and the other related to the ability to estimate very short intervals, of milliseconds or seconds. , which we use when we need to make a musical rhythm, for example. “In the study, the two capacities seemed to be dissociated, there was no association between them”, says Raymundo Neto.

Monotony and memories

No matter the speed: the passage of time leaves its marks because it has a direct relationship with attention and memory, which in turn, allows us to learn new things. “However, the lack of typical temporal milestones, such as birthdays, carnival, June festivals, had a great negative impact, as the monotony impairs the formation of memories”, observes the researcher.

In an attempt to use the clock to their advantage, many have managed to create events to celebrate occasions or develop new skills. But it’s still too early to know what was left of those long or short days, full or empty. How we will remember that time and what we learn from it, only time will tell.