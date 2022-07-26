ENTREPRENEUR CREATES “AIRBNB DOS MARES” AND IT IS NOW POSSIBLE TO RENT A BOAT OR YACHT THROUGH THE APP – Bahia Economica

You know Airbnb, an application with which the interested party can rent a house over the internet directly from the owner anywhere in the world. Because now the client will have a kind of “Airbnb of the seas”, a platform that allows you to rent a boat or speedboat over the internet.

The idea came from journalist and publicist Isabella Salomão who, realizing the growth of the nautical sector, developed an application, called Fleetss (fleets, in English), focusing on the rental of vessels through a collaborative economy platform, with evaluations of the tours. and of the boats.

One of the objectives of the platform is to serve a growing market and, at the same time, offer security to boat owners and users. The model adopted, and the inspiration for the application, is Airbnb. When closing the use of a vessel, the client pays the rent, which is retained and is only released at the end of the tour. In this way, the user is guaranteed that he will not be the victim of a scam, while the owner of the vessel knows that he will be paid for the service offered.

The application has just come into operation and has begun to effect vessel rentals.

“We had a good surprise, we were aiming for 150 registrations, but we already have 290 vessels in the system”, says the owner. Service is available in 17 states. We are a unique ‘Airbnb’ for vessels, of various types, sizes and capacities, such as catamarans, speedboats, yachts and sailboats,” she adds.

But the owners need to arrange a sailor to sail. But in many cases, as the owners have a driver’s license, they prefer to be the tour guides. Rentals vary widely in price, from R$600 to approximately R$25,000 in the case of yachts.

“The app has space for a description of the vessel, with photos and customer comments. After the tour, the owner receives an appraisal. The goal is to make something safe for both parties.”

From the lease amount, the owner transfers 5% to the app, while the fee for users is 10%. “What remains for Fleetss is 15%.