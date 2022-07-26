Eragon is getting a new adaptation on Disney+

Literary success in the 2000s, Eragon is about to get a new adaptation. According to the VarietyO Disney+ develop a new series live action based on the history of Inheritance Cyclesaga written by Christopher Paolini and released between 2002 and 2011. According to the portal, the author will work on the production as a co-writer.

For now, the only other name attached to the series is Bert Salkewhich should produce the new version.

This will be the second adaptation of Eragon. In 2006, the Fox released a film starring names such as Ed Speleers (outlander), Jeremy Irons (Justice League), John Malkovich (Space Force) and Rachel Weisz (The Mummy), but the film was a disappointment to both critics and audiences and never got a sequel.

The Inheritance Cycle follows Eragon, a young farmer who accidentally finds a dragon egg. When the cub is born, the boy is thrown into the middle of a war between mystical creatures. In total, the series had four books.

There is still no forecast for the release of the new version of Eragon.

