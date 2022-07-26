ES guides on care to avoid the disease

Photo: Getty Images

Skin lesions are among the symptoms of monkeypox

Faced with the epidemiological scenario triggered by monkeypox (monkeypox) in Brazilian territory, the Secretary of State for Health (sesa) issued a series of guidelines for the population to capixaba take important care to prevent yourself against the disease.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that affects animals, but can be transmitted to humans. At the Holy Spirit, until Friday (22), two positive cases were confirmed. At the Brazilaccording to a recent report released by the Ministry of Healthare more than 600 cases confirmed.

Confirmed cases in the country have shown mild characteristics. However, even in these situations, the isolation of the patient is necessary and is characterized as one of the most important measures to avoid the transmission of the virus. Contagion can happen through direct contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

In addition to isolation for both mild cases, done at home, and for more serious cases (hospital), other measures are necessary:

– Avoid close contact with suspected and/or confirmed cases, such as touching and kissing, especially those with visible symptoms;

– Keep surfaces clean;

– Constant hand hygiene;

– Use of a mask if it is necessary to be close to suspected and/or confirmed cases, such as using the same room;

What is important to know about monkeypox

According to recent studies, the incubation period (from exposure to the virus to the first symptom) varies from 5 to 21 days. It is important to note that transmission occurs from the onset of symptoms:

– Fever;

– Sore throat;

– Headache and body ache;

– Swelling in the nodes;

– Skin lesions with small rashes that can spread to fingers, hands, arms, neck, back, chest and legs.

Currently, following technical determinations of the Ministry of Health, suspicious cases are considered to be those who present the aforementioned symptoms and are linked to:

1) history of intimate contact with a stranger and/or casual partner(s), in the last 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms or;

two) have an epidemiological link to confirmed cases of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms or;

3) history of travel to an endemic country or country with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms or;

4) have an epidemiological link with people with a history of travel to an endemic country or country with confirmed cases of monkeypox, in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms.

If these symptoms appear and when they fit into the bonds defined by the federal agency, the person should seek a Basic health Unit closest to your residence for service, notification and investigation of the case.