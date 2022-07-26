Ethanol price drops in 24 states and DF, points out ANP | Economy



In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country dropped 12.02% – Helena Pontes/Agência IBGE Notícias

Published 07/25/2022 09:18

The average prices of hydrous ethanol fell in 24 states and the Federal District last week and rose in only two others (Rio Grande do Sul and Roraima), according to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxes. At the stations surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol dropped 2.04% in the week compared to the previous week, from R$ 4,410 to R$ 4,320 a liter.

In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state with more stations evaluated, the average price dropped 1.70%, from R$ 4,120 to R$ 4,050 per liter. Sergipe was the unit of the Federation with the highest percentage decline in prices in the week, 6.55%, from R$ 5,500 to R$ 5,140 a liter.

The minimum price registered during the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 3,530 per liter, in Mato Grosso. The maximum price in the week was registered in Rio Grande do Sul, at R$ 7,890 a liter. The lowest state average price was observed in Mato Grosso, at R$ 3.87 per liter, while the highest state average price was observed in Amapá, at R$ 6.00.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country fell 12.02%. The state with the highest percentage drop in the period was Rio de Janeiro, with 19.11% of monthly ethanol devaluation.

Competitiveness

Ethanol remained more competitive than gasoline in just one state last week: Mato Grosso. This is what the ANP survey compiled by the AE-Taxas shows. The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, due to its lower calorific value, has a price limit of 70% of the petroleum derivative at service stations to be considered advantageous.

In Mato Grosso, the parity is 65.59%. In São Paulo, parity reached 70.07% last week, leaving ethanol less competitive than gasoline.

In the average of the stations surveyed in Brazil, ethanol has a parity of 73.34% compared to gasoline, therefore less favorable than the petroleum derivative.

Industry executives claim that ethanol can be competitive with parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.