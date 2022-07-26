Everything you need to know about Defender of Heroes

The lawyer for heroes stars in the upcoming series from Marvel Studios.

Jennifer Walters She is the cousin of Bruce Banner, the Hulk, and is also one of Marvel’s most beloved heroines. This is all for a reason — as well as being strong, she’s fun, confident, beautiful, and smart. And in August, the She-Hulk will be the protagonist of her own series in the MCU, as the irreverent lawyer of the superheroes.

Get to know more about the character and, probably, some things you didn’t know about the She-Hulk, which will soon win a solo series from Disney+.