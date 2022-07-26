Ex-BBB Arthur charges Ana Clara Lima, and followers suspect the two

The followers of former BBBs Ana Clara Lima, 25, and Arthur Picoli, 28, suspect that the two may be getting to know each other better after an interaction between them on Twitter.

It all started when Ana Clara made a post on the social network. “What about that frog noise on Twitter?” she asked. After the presenter’s comment, former BBB Arthur countered and wrote: “It only loses to the sound of your ignored WhatsApp”.

After the interaction between the two, the followers of both soon suspect a romance and even cheered for the couple. “I ship”, said a user of the social network. “Picona lives,” said another, adding their surname and first name.

However, soon Arthur responded about the friendship between the two. “She’s my friend, I’m free to play hahaha… safe emotional”, he said.

Recently, Arthur became news after Mel Maia revealed that she stayed with the ex-BBB and even elected him as the “hottest” of the men she has had a relationship with. For Quem magazine, the former BBB said he no longer cares about speculation about his love life.

“I’m in my best phase, both financially and personally dependent. I don’t worry anymore about what people think and talk about me. They either think what I did, who I caught or not. Don’t take these things anymore for the heart made me even lighter to give more love to my fans, the people I meet at events,” he said.