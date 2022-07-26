Experts who examined Adlio have 30 days to present a report – Politics

The experts who examined Adlio Bispo, the author of the stabbing against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), have a period of 30 days, starting this Monday (25/7), to complete the work.
The examination was carried out today, and the professionals had 10 hours to perform the procedure.
The Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) informed, through a note, that Adlio Bispo’s defense appointed a psychiatrist as a technical assistant to accompany the exams.
The experts will judge whether Adlio is still dangerous and poses a risk to Bolsonaro and society.
The professionals will answer questions presented by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the DPU, among them, if the mental health condition presented by the patient in the forensic examination mentioned in the sentence persists.
Stab
The attempt on the life of Jair Bolsonaro took place on September 8, 2018, when the president was participating in a campaign agenda in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais.
Adlio Bispo was arrested on the same day and, according to the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG), confessed to being the author of the knife.