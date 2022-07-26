Experts who examined Adlio have 30 days to present a report – Politics

Adlio Bispo was arrested on the same day as the attack on then-candidates for president Jair Bolsonaro and, according to the police, confessed to being the author of the stab. (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

The experts who examined Adlio Bispo, the author of the stabbing against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), have a period of 30 days, starting this Monday (25/7), to complete the work.

The examination was carried out today, and the professionals had 10 hours to perform the procedure.

The Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) informed, through a note, that Adlio Bispo’s defense appointed a psychiatrist as a technical assistant to accompany the exams.

The experts will judge whether Adlio is still dangerous and poses a risk to Bolsonaro and society.

The assessment was carried out by experts from the Federal Court in the Campo Grande Prison, Mato Grosso do Sul, and should determine whether or not to remain in the danger, which could result in Adlio being released.

The professionals will answer questions presented by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the DPU, among them, if the mental health condition presented by the patient in the forensic examination mentioned in the sentence persists.

After the reports are attached to the case file, there is a period of five days for the Federal Public Ministry to manifest. Subsequently, the Public Defender’s Office of the Union will have the same deadline.

Stab

The attempt on the life of Jair Bolsonaro took place on September 8, 2018, when the president was participating in a campaign agenda in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais.

Adlio Bispo was arrested on the same day and, according to the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG), confessed to being the author of the knife.

