Experts who examined Adlio have 30 days to present a report – Politics

Adlio Bispo was arrested on the same day as the attack on then-candidates for president Jair Bolsonaro and, according to the police, confessed to being the author of the stab. (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

The experts who examined Adlio Bispo, the author of the stabbing against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), have a period of 30 days, starting this Monday (25/7), to complete the work.

The examination was carried out today, and the professionals had 10 hours to perform the procedure.

The Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) informed, through a note, that Adlio Bispo’s defense appointed a psychiatrist as a technical assistant to accompany the exams.

The experts will judge whether Adlio is still dangerous and poses a risk to Bolsonaro and society.