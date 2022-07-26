F who appears kissing Leonardo in video says: ‘I would do it all over again’



At the end of the last week, a video in which the country singer Leonardo appears kissing a fan in the dressing room went viral on the networks. With a lot of intimacy with the blonde, he meets her to take a picture and also corresponds to a peck, which caught the public’s attention. Often questioned about her husband’s old betrayals, Poliana Rocha did not comment on the images, however, the relationship between Kelly and Z Felipe’s father was exposed by faith during an interview.

In conversation with the program Your afternoongives TV networkshe made it clear that it was not the first time they met and mentioned the aggression she has been suffering on the web. “This video was filmed in September 2016. I am suffering aggression from the public, from the followers of Poliana [Rocha], aggression from f-clubs, verbal aggression. I’d like to make it very clear that this wasn’t just a show, he doesn’t see me as an unknown so much”she ate.

Recalling the moment that happened six years ago, she stated that she did not regret what she did and even made a suspense about her personal relationship with the sertanejo. “I walked in, kissed and would do it all over again.

“I’ve always been a believer, I’ve always liked him a lot. I won’t talk about my relationship with Kelly and Leonardo. (…) You can see that, when he saw me, he was surprised, grabbed me, turned his back and gave me a hug. peck. You don’t have to be pinning me, I’ve seen several pinpricks from her. It was all after the video that I put it on TikTok”she continued.

A fact that the singer’s wife usually says to her followers that she has overcome her husband’s betrayals and that, nowadays, she is very well resolved in her marriage. However, after the video went viral, netizens who have been following the couple’s relationship for some time were surprised and cited Leonardo’s well-known flirtatious reputation.