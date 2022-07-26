Fábio Santos praises the work of the VP and explains why Corinthians has been so successful in the last decade

The day after the 2-1 comeback victory over Atlético-MG, in Belo Horizonte, was all about the hero of Corinthians. Left-back Fábio Santos, scorer of the two goals, was asked for an interview this Monday and made a point of praising the work of Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira, who has been with the club for five months, and explaining why the alvinegro team was so victorious in the last decade, when it won the Copa Libertadores and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2012, the Recopa Sudamericana in 2013, three editions of the Brazilian Championship (2011, 2015 and 2017) and four of the Paulista Championship (2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019).

“I’ve always liked football a lot, talking about football and I try to get a little bit from each coach I’ve worked with. Vítor has interesting characteristics, it was cool the way the group understood the things he asked for, the question of the five line, putting pressure on. .. Doing different functions. It’s nice to understand the issue of rotation, resting when you have to rest. The beginning was not easy, but when we started to understand, the results started to appear”, said the side in an interview with SportTV.

Fábio Santos explained that the reason Corinthians is successful in the competitions it disputes comes from its tactical organization, from the days of Tite and passing through Mano Menezes, Fábio Carille and now Vítor Pereira.

“Actually, it’s not surprising. In the years I played here, it was only in 2015 that it escaped a little, it was a very plastic team. In other years we prioritize the defensive issue, of being a safe team. It’s a team that knows how to defend itself very well and enjoy the chances it creates. That’s why in the decade it is one of the most successful teams in the country”, he commented.

Regarding the challenges for the rest of this season, with Corinthians alive in three competitions (Brasileirão, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil), the side said once again that there are no priorities. “No, we don’t comment on that. It’s to value, we arrived alive in the three competitions and we are happy with this margin of evolution. we can grow in this offensive part to face the other teams”, he concluded.

