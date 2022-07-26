Featured in Flamengo, Pedro becomes a subject of the national team and the Cup enters the agenda: “If I played at Alavés…”

After the arrival of Dorival Júnior in the technical command of Flamengo, Pedro has received more opportunities with the red-black shirt, especially among the holders, and he did the trick. The center forward has been, in recent games, the highlight of the Rio de Janeiro team, scoring important goals for the team’s climb in the Brazilian Championship. With that, his name was once again aired in the Brazilian National Team.

At the age of 25, Pedro scored four times in the last rounds, against Juventude and Avaí, and has already scored 13 goals in the last seven games he played for Flamengo: nine goals scored and four assists. In addition, the player is the current top scorer of the Copa Libertadores (7), alongside Rafael Navarro and Rony, from Palmeiras, and has already scored six goals in the Brasileirão, even with only eight games as a starter.

The good moment made his name again the subject of the call-up of Tite’s team, which has distanced itself from the figure of the “classic number 9”. This Monday (25), columnists from UOL Esporte gave their opinion on the possibility of Pedro appearing on the World Cup list, and the responses were mixed. “Yes, deserved it. If he played for Alavés, Pedro would have already been called up”, began Menon.

“Pedro is one of the best in Brazil and it’s incredible to have spent so much time on the bench at Flamengo. Laziness and incompetence on the part of the coaches who passed by and didn’t find a place for him on the team”, said Marcelo Rizzo. “He deserves less than Hulk. But, certainly, he plays about four times more than some strikers who don’t score goals recently called by Tite ”, scored Milton Neves.