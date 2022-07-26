Fernanda Keulla is hospitalized with herpes zoster: “I’ll be back” – Who

+



Fernanda Keulla is hospitalized with herpes zoster (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The presenter and former BBB Fernanda Keulla told her fans that she was hospitalized with herpes zoster. In the click on the hospital bed, on Monday night (25), she talked about it.

“Hi GENTE! Disappeared from social networks and from our program Galera Esporte Clube today because I’m sick. Since last Thursday I’ve been hospitalized for pain control due to herpes zoster. For those who don’t know, just like I didn’t know, it’s worth the alert: herpes zoster is caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus in the body. Chickenpox is the chickenpox virus (which I caught in childhood) that incubates in the nerve,” she began.

“Due to a low immunity in my body, anxiety, stress, the chickenpox virus was reactivated, causing me severe pain (unbearable) and blisters on my skin. It’s been 5 days in the hospital and after being discharged I will continue the treatment at home. thank all the team at @hospital9dejulio, my infectious disease specialist Dr. Matias and the @brunogueira02 concierge who did everything for me. I count on your prayers and patience. In Jesus name, I’ll be right back. With love, Nanda”, he concluded. .