Fernanda Keulla reassures fans after discovering herpes zoster: “prayers and patience”

Fernanda Keulla, presenter, used social networks to make a textão and explain about the health problem she faces: herpes. The famous made a point of explaining the problem.

“Hi people! Disappeared from social media and our program Galera Esporte Clube today because I feel sick. Since last Thursday I have been hospitalized for pain control due to herpes zoster. For those who don’t know, just as I didn’t know, it’s worth the alert: herpes zoster is caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus in the body. Chickenpox is the chickenpox virus (which I caught in childhood) that incubates in the nerve.”he explained.

Advertising Could not load ad

“Unbearable Pain”

The ex-global commented that she has suffered severe pain with the disease and told of a series of reactions that triggered the disease.. “Due to a low immunity in my body, anxiety, stress, the chickenpox virus was reactivated, causing me severe (unbearable) pain and blisters on my skin. It’s been 5 days in the hospital and after being discharged I will continue the treatment at home. I really want to thank the whole team at @ hospital9dejulio, my infectologist Dr. Matias and @brunogueira02 concierge who did everything for me. I count on your prayers and patience. In Jesus name, I’ll be right back. With love, Nanda”vented.

Recently, Fernanda revealed another problem he faced, but it wasn’t health. The blonde confessed, in an interview, that she suffered prejudice for being ex-BBB by a global actress.

“On the Video Show, we had our own cart. There was a very respected actress she was there, she is already a lady. I looked at that lady waiting for the cart and asked if she wanted a ride. She got in the cart and I took her along with the driver. Afterwards, she entered the dressing room at Malhação and said that she did not admit to having hitchhiked with an ex-BBB, that ‘where have you seen’ an actress like her have been transported, please, in a cart with an ex-BBB “said.

READ MORE: Bruno Gagliasso’s brother demands Felipe Neto’s position after police officer’s death in Complexo do Alemão