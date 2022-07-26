Fernanda Vasconcellos shows her baby in the little room for the 1st time

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos posed with the newborn in the little room and enchanted

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos, who is a first-time mom, shared with fans a charming click with her baby. At the age of 37, the famous gave birth to her firstborn. The little one is called Romeo and was born on the 28th of June. The baby is about to turn one month old.

The boy is the result of the relationship between the actress and the actor. Cassio Reis. They’ve been together for almost 10 years. But they just had their first child now. Romeo is the only heir of the artist, and the famous is the father of another boy. Cassio was married to actress Danielle Winits for about six years. From the relationship Noah was born. The teenager is 14 years old.

On the social networks, Fernanda Vasconcellos she was very discreet about exposing her personal life. But after the baby was born, the artist became much more active on social media. She often shares cute moments with her fans with her newborn.

Earlier this week, she appeared with the baby in her beautiful little room. In the click, the little one is on mom’s lap. The actress is sitting in the breast-feeding chair with her baby on her lap. She breastfeeds the baby, looking at him and holding his little hand.

The baby’s room also caught the eye in the record. The room has a delicate decoration. In the background you can see two shelves with teddy bears. In addition to a wallpaper with a drawing of a world map with illustrations that make references to animals and well-known tourist attractions.

“Love is…” he wrote. Fernanda Vasconcellos, in the legend. Fans and friends soon completed Mom’s sentence. “Care without asking for anything in return!”, said a follower. Another pointed out: “Breastfeeding! That’s what you’re doing in the photo, Fernanda!”. And yet another was more direct and assured: “That’s what love is!”.

Tell us what you think!