FGTS return loses to inflation for the 1st time since 2016: is it worth joining the birthday loot?

After reaching a profit of R$ 13.3 billion in 2021, workers with accounts linked to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) received the news that they will have access to about 99% of the net profit obtained by the fund, with based on 2021 results.

At first glance, the information may seem encouraging, but the numbers show that the return that should be offered by the FGTS in 2021 will be below inflation for the first time since 2016. That is, by leaving the money in the fund, the investor will be losing purchasing power, which will be eroded by the advance of rising prices.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the estimated profitability of the FGTS in 2021 should be around 5.83%. By way of comparison, inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) ended last year at 10.06%.

The numbers are always released in the year following the fiscal year, which in this case is 2021, precisely because there is a certain delay in determining the results.

Read more:

• Caixa will distribute 99% of the FGTS profit to workers; see how much you will get

Traditionally, the FGTS remunerates workers’ resources at a rate of 3% per year, plus the variation of the Referential Rate (TR), which was at zero last year, plus a rate based on the distribution of profits.

Although the return grew, it was not enough to overcome the price increase in 2021, unlike in previous years. In 2020, for example, the gain offered by the FGTS was 4.92%, against an IPCA of 4.52%. Likewise, in 2018, the FGTS return reached 6.18%, above the 3.75% registered by official inflation during the period.

Source: Caixa Econômica Federal and IBGE

The survey takes into account the returns obtained between 2016 and 2021 because there was a recent change in FGTS earnings. At the end of 2016, the government of then President Michel Temer approved a provisional measure that increased the remuneration of individual accounts so that part of the result obtained in the financial year would be distributed – with a focus on increasing the fund’s returns.

Therefore, the first profit distribution started to take effect in 2017, based on the results compiled in the previous year, which was 2016.

Before that, the profit was reinvested in the FGTS itself, which made the fund’s income even more meager and made it easily exceeded by inflation.

FGTS X Savings X CDBs X Treasury

Although returns have improved over the last few years, the profitability offered by the fund should remain below the gains obtained with other investments, such as Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs) and Treasury Direct bonds, for example.

According to calculations by Miguel José Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of the National Association of Finance Executives (Anefac), the profitability of the FGTS may reach 6.50% this year, remembering that the number involves a projection. The percentage takes into account the rate of 3% per year, plus the TR of 0.13% per month (or 1.57% per year), together with a rate of 1.93%, which would be obtained with the distribution of profits, if it occurs at levels close to those seen last year.

The simulation, according to Oliveira, is quite conservative, but it helps to give an idea of ​​how much profit the investor can make. The specialist explains that it is difficult to specify, because part of the FGTS income will depend on the advance of the Selic rate this year, in addition to the global recession scenario, interest rates in the United States and so on.

In this sense, in the professional’s calculations, if he left R$ 1 thousand invested in the FGTS this year, the investor could receive R$ 1,065 after 12 months. The income is net of Income Tax (IR) because the FGTS is tax exempt.

If you chose to invest in a faster-liquid public security such as the Selic Treasury, the person would receive BRL 1,108.89 at the end of a year, which would be equivalent to a return of 10.89%. The calculations are based on a simulation made by the Direct Treasury and take into account a Selic rate of 13.25%.

Likewise, the profitability obtained with the FGTS would lose to a CDB that offers 100% of the CDI. According to simulations performed by InfoMoney, if you left R$1,000 invested over a year in a debt security with this return, the investor would receive R$1,106.50. That is, the net gain would be 10.65%. The calculations consider a CDI of 13.15%.

Income simulation of R$ 1 thousand applied for one year type of investment Return Amount received* FGTS 6.50% BRL 1,065.00 Savings 7.84% BRL 1,078.40 CDB 100% of CDI 10.65% BRL 1,106.50 Selic Treasure 10.89% BRL 1,108.89

*The simulation takes into account the one-year term for the investments and does not include the variation in inflation. The values ​​are net of IR. The CDI percentage considered was 13.15% and the Selic rate was 13.25%. The TR value is 0.13% per month, according to calculations made by XP Investimentos. The percentage calculated for the FGTS represents a projection. Source: InfoMoney, Tesouro Direto and Miguel de Oliveira.

Birthday loot: is it worth it?

Faced with increasingly smaller gains, investors may wonder whether it is worth carrying out the FGTS birthday withdrawal, a modality that allows the withdrawal of part of the account balance always in the month of the worker’s birthday.

Financial planners heard by the InfoMoney state that the option can be interesting in some cases: for those who are looking to obtain returns above inflation; already have an emergency reserve; and have a strategy or goal in mind for the money.

“As the FGTS was originally designed to meet the worker in an unexpected situation such as dismissal, if the taxpayer does not have financial planning and an emergency reserve, it is necessary to think about this hypothesis”, ponders Fernanda Melo, CFP financial planner.

On the other hand, if the investor already has more liquid money in case of unforeseen events, the allocator says that it makes no sense to keep the amounts in the FGTS, since the fund tends to yield less than inflation, which is already 11.89% in the last 12 months.

Read more:

• Do you have a FGTS balance? See how to calculate the portion receivable from the fund’s profit

Thus, an alternative is to seek investments that guarantee the maintenance of purchasing power, as is the case with Treasury Direct bonds called Treasury IPCA+, as suggested by the CFP financial planner Myrian Lund.

In addition to being an option for those who want to protect themselves against inflation, such papers are issued by the government to finance public debt, which makes them have a credit risk considered sovereign, that is, extremely low.

Although I believe that the birthday withdrawal can make sense in some cases, Myrian warns that care is needed, because it is “reckless” for the investor to withdraw the value of the FGTS without a specific objective or strategy.

She recalls that, if the person does not have knowledge about the financial market, they may invest the amount in savings, which would not be a good investment. The allocator considers that as the Selic rate should remain above 8.5% until 2023, the tendency is for the FGTS to earn more than savings in the coming years.

Since 2012, when the basic interest rate exceeds 8.5% per year, the return is no longer 70% of the Selic plus TR (Reference Rate) and becomes fixed at 0.5% per month – or 6.17 % per year – plus TR.

“You can’t just look at profitability. You have to look at the goal. I believe that it can be a good option to keep the FGTS to buy an apartment, to have a reserve in retirement”, defends Myrian.

The allocator’s concerns are focused on investors who take advantage of the withdrawal to spend, or to invest in variable income investments where volatility is greater and which can generate more scares for a beginner.

Understand the birthday loot

Faced with returns that should remain lower, workers who wish to join the birthday loot need to pay attention to some aspects.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, those who opt for the birthday withdrawal until the last day of the month of their birthday can receive the amount of the installment in the same year of the option, and the funds will be available for withdrawal until the last business day of the second month. subsequent to the acquisition of the right of drawing.

If the worker does not withdraw the resource by that date, it automatically returns to his FGTS account. According to Caixa, whoever opts for this modality can move the account whenever necessary.

The exceptions are in cases where there is unfair dismissal, termination due to reciprocal guilt or force majeure, termination by mutual agreement between the worker and employer, termination of the fixed-term and temporary employment contract, death of the individual employer, company bankruptcy or contract nullity and suspension of temporary work.

In these cases, the worker is guaranteed the withdrawal of the termination fine, when due.

Related