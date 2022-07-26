FGTS still allows withdrawal of R$1 THOUSAND? Check who is entitled and how to consult

At first, knowing that the FGTS still allows withdrawals of R$1,000 is good news for many Brazilians, especially given the rise in food prices. In other words, it’s a little extra money to keep you going during a turbulent month, right?

In summary, there are two types of withdrawals available through the FGTS: the birthday withdrawal and the extraordinary withdrawal, which we will talk about below. Although both originate from the same fund, they are different withdrawal options and, therefore, have unique characteristics.

In the case of the extraordinary, which can only occur once, the beneficiary can withdraw up to R$1 thousand according to the sum of the balances of all FGTS accounts.

After all, does the FGTS still allow withdrawals of R$1 thousand?

In short, any worker interested in withdrawing this amount from the FGTS can do so until December 15th, so yes! In this sense, the credit occurs automatically in the name of the beneficiary, directly in the Caixa Tem account (application available for Android and iOS).

However, the amount of R$1 thousand is the limit, but each citizen can only withdraw what is available in their own account. So, if he only has R$600, this is the only amount he can withdraw. In addition, if the money has not been credited automatically, the interested party must request its release.

It is important to remember that the withdrawal is optional, that is, it is not mandatory. If you are not interested in withdrawing it, just do not carry out transactions. In this way, the amount will return to the FGTS automatically.

How to check if it is possible to withdraw the value

In summary, there are three simple query options for those who want to know if it is possible to withdraw the amount. The first is through the official FGTS website (https://www.fgts.gov.br/Pages/default.aspx). On the website, the worker will know how the procedure takes place and whether or not he has the right to withdraw.

The second way is using the FGTS application, which requests the user’s password and CPF. Even the interested party can still know the amount they can receive through the application. Finally, if you have difficulties accessing information remotely, there is still the possibility of going to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch, including to inform that you are not interested in withdrawing the amount.

