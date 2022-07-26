Fiat launches restyled Argo 2023 from R$ 75,490

Fiat presented the novelties of the 2023 Argo line, which starts at R$ 75,490. The compact hatch had been spotted in recent days in transport to dealerships, increasing speculation that the model was equipped in the more expensive versions with CVT exchange, which has not yet happened. Due to the lack of semiconductors, this exchange will remain with the Pulse, but it has already been confirmed in the Cronos sedan that is arriving in Argentina.

With more than 400 thousand units produced in Brazil, the Argo received a new front bumper and had its front grille restyled and with a gradient touch, combining well with the optical line in a single set. The fog light received a new space in the front and Fiat also confirmed new layouts for the light alloy wheels and hubcaps of the line.

More robust in appearance, the Argo 2023 comes with just one cabin upgrade. The new steering wheel follows the look already adopted by Pulse, which should be a trend in the manufacturer’s new models.

Under the hood, the Argo will continue to offer 1.0 and 1.3 aspirated versions. The first three versions will use the 1.0 Firefly three-cylinder, which generates 77 hp of power and 10.9 kgfm of torque. The transmission is a five-speed manual.

The top-of-the-line Argo Trekking, adventurous and manual version, will be the only one in the range, at least for now, with a 1.3 Firefly four-cylinder engine with 107 hp and 13.7 kgfm. Trekking receives new designs with black stickers, as well as more prominent orange details, especially on the hood and side. The bumper will have a skidplate representation.

The long-awaited Argo CVT with seven simulated gears is not entirely ruled out for the future.

Check the prices of all versions of the Argo 2023:

Article 1.0 – BRL 75,490

Argo Drive 1.0 – BRL 79,490

Argo Drive 1.0 with S-Design Pack – R$ 83,480

Argo Trekking 1.3 – BRL 85,490

