FII shareholder does not have secrecy at the meeting, says CVM

A dispute over the management of the FII Banestes Recebíveis Imobiliários (BCRI11) caused the CVM to express itself for the first time on the procedures for calling a meeting in these funds.

According to the CVM’s Specialized Federal Attorney’s Office, shareholders who wish to call a meeting must reveal their identity, and this requirement does not violate the law that protects bank secrecy.

“The deliberative body of the real estate investment fund has a legal regime characterized by the publicity of its acts and deliberations, which excludes the incidence of secrecy provided for in Complementary Law 105/01.” (…) In other words, said the PFE, “the possibility of holding secret conclaves regarding the identification and quality of the vote of the participants proves to be incompatible with the nature of the deliberations that are attributed to the assembly”.

The CVM entered the matter after being consulted by Banestes, BCRI11 manager.

In early June, shareholders holding 6.88% of the fund requested anonymously the convening of a meeting to change management: they wanted to exchange Banestes for Suno.

Banestes identified that the order came after an atypical volume in the rent of quotas, which hit 5.70% of the fund. BCRI11 is dispersed: it has more than 45 thousand quota holders and 95.75% of quotas are in the hands of individuals.

Banestes asked the fund’s administrator – BRL – about the identity of the quota holders, wanted to know if they had any ties to Suno and what measures were taken by the administrator to identify and mitigate possible conflicts of interest between the quota holders and the fund.

BRL replied that it would not share the identity of the shareholders due to bank secrecy. That’s when Banestes took down the CVM.

For a lawyer, it makes no sense to talk about bank secrecy in a case like this, in which the shareholders made the move willingly. “They need to show their face so that others know who they are and what they want, and so they can decide to change management in an informed way,” said the lawyer.

The case is unique because it is not common in the market to call meetings in FIIs made by individuals to change management.

The matter ended up on Twitter, which has its suspicions about the distrust of Banestes: Vitor Duarte, CIO of Suno since October 2020, was manager of BRIC11 – he was director of Banestes from May 2013 to September 2020.

After the manifestation of the technical area of ​​the CVM, which required the disclosure of names, BRL said that the shareholders withdrew from calling the meeting.

Real estate funds do not have their own rules for this type of situation, as there are for publicly-held companies.

In the case of these listed companies, any shareholder that achieves more than 5% of the capital must disclose the position and inform if it wishes to promote any change in control or management. Renting shares to vote is also part of the routine of these companies.

For a real estate fund manager, bank secrecy should prevail for the funds. “I think it’s not good for the manager to act like this to avoid holding the meeting. He should let the topic be discussed and eventually question the decision, which asks for a qualified quorum of 25%, as it is a change in the regulation,” said the manager.

For lawyers heard by the Brazil Journal, it’s not that simple. “The rule speaks of a qualified quorum for the change of administrator and for changes in the regulation and the administrator is also in the regulation. So, someone will always be able to question whether the change of manager shouldn’t be explicit in the rule,” said a lawyer.

For a manager who also works in the stock market, “the real estate fund gang” is still “in the 80s, with conflict after conflict”.

“When this type of movement with shares occurs, there is no bank secrecy. Why should it exist for FIIs?” question.

The CVM’s manifestation was from the technical area, and the final word, which could be considered jurisprudence, would depend on an evaluation of the case by the collegiate, but so far there is no news that the matter has reached the CVM’s board.

Ana Paula Ragazzi