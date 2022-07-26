Flamengo goes after Tite’s pupil in Europe and astronomical salary scares: “Above Gabigol”

After beating Avaí, 2-1, last Sunday (25), in a match valid for the 19th round of the Brasileirão, Flamengo reached the third consecutive victory in the national championship. The positive sequence made the carioca team climb the leaderboard and, with that, reach 30 points. Now, the red-black occupies the 6th position, two less than Atlético-MG, which closes the G-4.

In addition to the positive sequence of the team commanded by Dorival Júnior, the fan has also been attacking the international transfer market. That’s because Flamengo, after bringing in the Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, continues to monitor European football for reinforcements, mainly for the midfield, after the departures of Willian Arão and Andreas Pereira. The board already has names in its sights to strengthen the sector.

In addition to midfielder Wallace, Olympic champion with the Brazilian national team, ex-Grêmio and currently at Udinese, in Italy, Flamengo has another target in Italian football. According to the investigation of the Torcedores.com portal, the red-black sought out Juventus and made an inquiry about Arthur’s situation. Champion of the 2019 Copa América with Brazil, under the command of Tite, he must leave the Old Lady.

At the age of 25, Arthur went through ups and downs at Barcelona and did not establish himself at Juventus. Wanted by European clubs, he is out of the Italians’ plans for next season. However, according to Torcedores.com, Arthur’s salary, of about 416 thousand euros per month, approximately R$ 2.3 MI, scares Flamengo, since he is above Gabigol, the highest paid athlete in the squad, with maturities of R$ 1.6 MI per month.