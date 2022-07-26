Flamengo goes in search of Juventus midfielder, ex-Barcelona

Flamengo wants to leave this season’s transfer window marked in history. After hiring Cebolinha and Vidal, and doing good business with Arão and Gustavo Henrique, the red-black board wants to return to the market. This time, targeting another world-class player.

O Mais Querido made contact with Juventus Turin in recent hours in order to know the situation of midfielder Arthur. Created by Grêmio with a stint at Barcelona, ​​the 25-year-old is out of coach Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for next season.

Read More: In an election year, Flamengo stadium becomes political capital disputed by Paes and Bolsonaro

Flamengo’s interest comes up against the midfielder’s high salary, who has a contract with the Italian club until 2025. The shirt 5 is among the ten highest salaries of ‘Velha Senhora, receiving 416.6 thousand euros, or 2.3 million euros. monthly reais at the current price.

Since 2020 playing in Italy, the hiring of the 1.72m midfielder by Flamengo reaches another difficulty. Valencia are also interested in the player, according to information from Fabrizio Romano, famous italian journalist specialist in ball market transactions.

Away from European competition this season, Valencia is trying to reinforce the squad to return to the spotlight in Spanish football. Arthur’s name is on the list of coach Gennaro Gattuso and pleases the Valencian club’s board.

Midfield is the sector that the board most wants to strengthen

The setback in negotiations with Zenit made Flamengo’s board of directors give up on Wendel and start to consider other names down in Europe, as is the case with Arthur. By the way, this is not the first time that his name has been considered in Gávea. In January of this year, the Juventus midfielder was approved by Paulo Sousa but the Italian club ruled out the possibility of lending him.

In addition to Arthur, Flamengo maintains negotiations with midfielder Wallace and right-back Guillermo Varela. While Udinese is reluctant to get rid of the Brazilian midfielder, the Uruguayan is leaving Dynamo Moscow. After leaving the Russian club’s concentration, Varela is no longer part of the team’s plans and can paint at Mengão.

Follow MRN on twitter and Instagram

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.