Flamengo is one step away from announcing a steering wheel; see the details

Rubro-Negro seeks to strengthen itself to fight for the titles of the Brazilian Championship, the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores.

After debuting midfielder Arturo Vidal in a 2-1 victory over Avaí, for the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo is very close to closing the hiring of the steering wheel Wallace, 27 years old. The big impasse in the negotiation is in the payment: Udinese does not accept to receive less than the 6 million euros invested in the player in 2019.

According to journalist Fred Huber, from the GE website, the contract will be signed for four seasons, and Flamengo’s strategy to satisfy Udinese’s wishes is to increase the values ​​in the contract that relate to the bonus, linked to Wallace’s performance with the red shirt. -black. Members of the Rubro-Negro Football Department, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will travel to Europe to close the deal.

Wallace will come to Brazil next week to accompany the birth of his son and should be Flamengo’s third signing in this transfer window, joining Arturo Vidal and Everton Cebolinha. The former Grêmio will fight for position with the Chilean himself, in addition to Thiago Maia, João Gomes and Diego Ribas.

Flamengo starts decisive sequence in knockout competitions

This Wednesday (27), Flamengo faces Athletico Paranaense, at Maracanã, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. On the weekend, Rubro-Negro has Atlético-GO ahead, in the Brasileirão, and, on August 2, the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals takes place, against Corinthians.