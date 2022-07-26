Flamengo signs Guillermo Varela

After Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal, Flamengo agreed with another reinforcement for the season. The Rio club will sign a contract with Guillermo Varela, from Dinamo Moscow. The side arrives in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday (27).

The player will use the FIFA clause to suspend the contract with the Russian club and will sign a one-year loan with the Rio de Janeiro club. However, Rubro-Negro already foresees, in six months, the signing of the pre-contract for Varela to be definitive.

According to the FIFA clause, the contract between Varela and Dinamo Moscow will be suspended until June 2023 and, from then on, the full-back is free to sign permanently with Flamengo. The carioca club has already made clear the interest of the negotiations and intends to count on the player for another three years.

Negotiations between the parties began in recent days, however, Flamengo awaited the player’s move in Russia to intensify conversations and invest officially. Varela lived up to expectations and activated FIFA’s trigger that allows the suspension of the contract.

Rubro-Negro received the first positive signal when the side decided to leave the Russian club’s concentration last weekend, before the match against Torpedo. From this moment on, the Rio de Janeiro club intensified the negotiations, set the salary bases and the execution of the contract.