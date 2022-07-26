Flamengo steals the show in the top 6 of the biggest audiences in the Brasileirão; check it out – Flamengo – Flamengo news and game

Last Wednesday’s game (20) appeared in second place this season

The Biggest Fans in Brazil were present at Ressacada and helped to push Flamengo in the 2-1 turn, over Avaí, this Sunday (24). The big party and the dozens of tickets sold are already part of the tradition of the red-black fans, who fill stadiums around the country to give support during the 90 minutes. With this beautiful custom, Fla fans achieved an impressive record in relation to the audience of the games in the Brasileirão.

Fla fans put Rubro-Negro at the top of the list of biggest audiences of the 2022 Brazilian Championship, until the 19th round. The first place was the game Flamengo x Palmeiras, in April, at Maracanã, which had a total of 69,997 people present. The matches in which Mengão were playing are four out of the first six in the list, made by journalist Rodolfo Rodrigues.

CHECK THE FULL NUMBERS:

Largest audiences of the Brasileirão 2022 (until the 19th round):

69,997 Flamengo 0x0 Palmeiras (3rd)

65,382 Flamengo 4×0 Youth (18th)

63,975 Flamengo 1×2 Fortaleza (9th)

63,707 Fluminense 2×1 Ceará (16th)

57,919 Fluminense 1×2 Flamengo (8th)

[55.706] Atlético-MG 1×2 Corinthians (19th) — Rodolfo Rodrigues (@rodolfo1975) July 25, 2022

The second place was the most recent rout of Flamengo, 4-0 over Juventude, for the 18th round. At the time, Mais Querido came from a victory over Coritiba and sought to score a sequence of triumphs in the Brasileirão. With the four goals, the team from Gávea reached 29 points and shortened the distance to the leader Palmeiras, getting even closer to the G6.

The role of the fans as Flamengo’s 12th player will be essential for the decisive match against Athletico-PR, this Wednesday (27). The game is valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and takes place at 21:30 (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. The exhibition will be on TV Globo, on an open network, but the most red-black transmission on the internet will be on Coluna do Fla, on Youtube, with narration and command by Rafa Penido.