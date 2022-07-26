Fleeing ‘Apple tax’, Netflix creates external link for iPhone users – 07/25/2022

Netflix decided to implement a new strategy for those using iPhone and iPad: offering an external link for users to subscribe to the streaming service without having to go through the App Store, Apple’s application store.

The move is a way for the company to escape what critics call the “Apple tax.” Traditionally, the manufacturer receives a kind of commission of up to 30% for the programs available in its app store.

According to information from site The verge and 9to5mac, Netflix’s strategy appears to be global. But it is not possible to say when it began to be released to users.

Pressure against the “Apple tax”

Until 2021, each app subscription made by iPhone or iPad had 30% of its value destined to Apple. The value dropped to 15% for recurring subscriptions after one year. With these rules, some application developers began to show dissatisfaction for considering these percentages high.

The pressure was only growing and antitrust investigations against Apple as well. One of the most famous developments in this context was the legal battle with Epic Games, developer of the game “Fortnite”.

In the lawsuit, Epic was asking for Apple’s control over the App Store to be broken, as the manufacturer operated a monopoly on the payment method for its digital goods and services store.

The online gaming company won in court and Apple was forced to make its payment system more flexible – offering the possibility of links external functions work for financial transactions in apps for iOS (iPhone operating system).

How Subscription Outside of Apple Works

The streaming service’s app allows you to create a new subscription, but to do so, it offers an external link to the App Store. When this link is clicked, a notice immediately appears placed by Apple that says: “you are about to leave the application and go to an external website. You will no longer be transacting with Apple”.

In smaller print, the iPhone maker warns that, from then on, any subscription or purchase made must be dealt with directly with the developer – in this case, Netflix – including potential privacy and security issues. The warning serves to make it clear that Apple is not responsible for business done outside its ecosystem.

It is worth mentioning that, before having this possibility of offering an external link, Netflix already had a strategy to circumvent the “Apple tax”. In this case, anyone who wanted to subscribe and had an iPhone or iPad was directed to register directly on the Netflix website.