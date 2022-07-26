Food and beverage prices rose four times more in July, says IBGE – CUT

2022-07-26

Group

Monthly Variation (%)

Impact (pp)

June

July

June

July

General index

0.69

0.13

0.69

0.13

food and drinks

0.25

1.16

0.05

0.25

Housing

0.66

-0.78

0.10

-0.12

household articles

0.94

0.39

0.04

0.01

Clothing

1.77

1.39

0.08

0.06

transport

0.84

-1.08

0.19

-0.24

Health and personal care

1.27

0.71

0.16

0.09

Personal expenses

0.54

0.79

0.05

0.08

Education

0.07

0.07

0.00

0.00

Communication

0.36

-0.05

0.02

0.00

Source: IBGE, National System of Consumer Price Indexes.

Region

Regional Weight (%)

Monthly Variation (%)

Accumulated Change (%)

June

July

Year

12 months

Recife

4.71

0.84

0.87

6.77

12.03

Strength

3.88

0.73

0.42

6.77

11.54

Sao Paulo

33.45

0.79

0.35

5.90

11.57

savior

7.19

1.16

0.28

6.81

12.74

Porto Alegre

8.61

0.57

0.21

4.12

10.13

Brasilia

4.84

0.74

0.17

5.40

11.31

Belo Horizonte

10.04

0.50

0.08

5.75

10.67

Rio de Janeiro

9.77

0.46

-0.10

6.13

11.19

Bethlehem

4.46

0.18

-0.31

5.08

9.10

Curitiba

8.09

0.70

-0.31

5.85

12.75

goiânia

4.96

0.54

-0.98

4.80

11.05

Brazil

100.00

0.69

0.13

5.79

11.39

Source: IBGE, National System of Consumer Price Indexes.