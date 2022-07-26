Food and beverage prices rose four times more in July, says IBGE – CUT

Published: 26 July, 2022 – 10:13 am | Last modification: July 26, 2022 – 11:06 am

The Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which measures the preview of inflation for families with an income of one (R$ 1,212) to 40 minimum wages (R$ 48,480), dropped to 0.13% in July, but food and beverage products remain on the rise and increasingly expensive.

These products rose 1.16% in July, four times more than the previous month when the index stood at 0.25%. According to the survey, released this Tuesday (26), by the IBGE, what weighed more was the rise in prices long life milk (22.27%), greater individual impact on the index for the month, with 0.18%. In the year, the accumulated variation of the product reached 57.42%.

In addition, some milk derivatives also registered an increase in the IPCA-15 in July, such as the cream cheese (4.74%), from butter (4.25%) and the cheese (3.22%).

Other highlights in the group were the fruits (4.03%), which had fallen in June (-2.61%), the Pinto beans (4.25%) and the french bread (1.47%). As a result, food at home changed by 1.12% in July.

Food away from home increased by 1.27% in July, accelerating in relation to June (0.74%). both the lunch (2.18%) regarding snack (0.92%) had changes higher than those of the previous month (1.10% and 0.70%, respectively).

Overall, the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) was 0.56% below the rate recorded in June (0.69%). This is the lowest monthly variation of the IPCA since June 2020 (0.02%). In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates a high of 5.79% and, in 12 months, of 11.39%, below the 12.04% registered in the 12 immediately previous months.

This fall was mainly favored by items related to transportation and housing. This last item dropped -0.78%, thanks to the 4.61% reduction in residential electricity. In July, the green flag remains in effect, in which there is no additional charge on the electricity bill.

In the Transport group, the drop was -1.08% and was influenced by the decline in fuel prices (-4.88%), in particular gasoline (-5.01%) and ethanol (-8.16 %). Diesel oil followed the opposite trend of other fuels, with an increase of 7.32%. On the upside, airline tickets rose 8.13%, contributing 0.05% to the July IPCA-15. It is also worth mentioning the positive variation of urban buses (0.67%), as a result of the 11.36% readjustment in tickets in Salvador (7.46%) effectively applied as of June 4th.

Check the adjustments

Group Monthly Variation (%) Impact (pp) June July June July General index 0.69 0.13 0.69 0.13 food and drinks 0.25 1.16 0.05 0.25 Housing 0.66 -0.78 0.10 -0.12 household articles 0.94 0.39 0.04 0.01 Clothing 1.77 1.39 0.08 0.06 transport 0.84 -1.08 0.19 -0.24 Health and personal care 1.27 0.71 0.16 0.09 Personal expenses 0.54 0.79 0.05 0.08 Education 0.07 0.07 0.00 0.00 Communication 0.36 -0.05 0.02 0.00 Source: IBGE, National System of Consumer Price Indexes.

Variation in metropolitan regions

The metropolitan area in which the increase was greater was Recife (Pernambuco) with a monthly change of 0.87%. The lowest was in Goiânia (Goiás), with a drop of 0.98%.

Check it out on the board

Region Regional Weight (%) Monthly Variation (%) Accumulated Change (%) June July Year 12 months Recife 4.71 0.84 0.87 6.77 12.03 Strength 3.88 0.73 0.42 6.77 11.54 Sao Paulo 33.45 0.79 0.35 5.90 11.57 savior 7.19 1.16 0.28 6.81 12.74 Porto Alegre 8.61 0.57 0.21 4.12 10.13 Brasilia 4.84 0.74 0.17 5.40 11.31 Belo Horizonte 10.04 0.50 0.08 5.75 10.67 Rio de Janeiro 9.77 0.46 -0.10 6.13 11.19 Bethlehem 4.46 0.18 -0.31 5.08 9.10 Curitiba 8.09 0.70 -0.31 5.85 12.75 goiânia 4.96 0.54 -0.98 4.80 11.05 Brazil 100.00 0.69 0.13 5.79 11.39 Source: IBGE, National System of Consumer Price Indexes.

Methodology

For the calculation of IPCA-15, prices were collected from June 14 to July 13, 2022 (reference) and compared with those in force from May 14 to June 13, 2022 (base) and covers the metropolitan regions of Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre , Belo Horizonte, Recife, São Paulo, Belém, Fortaleza, Salvador and Curitiba, in addition to Brasília and the municipality of Goiânia. The methodology used is the same as the IPCA, the difference is in the price collection period and geographic scope.

Check out the full IBGE survey here.