‘For me, Boninho is fired after Pipoca da Ivete’

The premiere of “Pipoca da Ivete” did not please everyone. The new attraction received much criticism amid speculation that, if it does not have a satisfactory audience, director Boninho may leave TV Globo.

For columnist Aline Ramos, the attraction sounded like a repetition of other programs that did not prosper, such as “Zig Zag Arena” and “Se Joga”.

It looked like a mixture of several programs that had already gone wrong. Karaoke was the most innovative for being something that connects people. The rest has no connection. For me, Boninho is fired.

In the comments of “Central Splash” on YouTube, subscribers also disapproved of the program. Pri Karolyne wrote: “Another flop for Boninho’s resume”.

Also according to Aline Ramos, guest Tadeu Schmidt, presenter of “BBB”, stood out alongside Ivete Sangalo at times.

It is a program full of tests and Tadeu gained experience in narrating these dynamics. He even excelled alongside her and maybe one day he will host a show in the same format.

