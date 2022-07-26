Four months before the death of a lawyer, a young man died with his neck cut in the Center after recognizing a thief in a block

In a recent case of violence in downtown Rio, lawyer Victor Stephen Coelho Pereira, 27, was stabbed and died while leaving a party. The crime took place in Praça da República, between Friday night and Saturday morning (23). Police officers from the 5th Battalion (Praça da Harmonia) found the young man already lifeless — and without his wallet and cell phone. Camera footage from the region could help unravel who killed him and what happened. Also this year a young man was seriously injured and died and another was wounded in the abdomen and recovered, both cases in the central region of the city.

Victor lived in Vila Isabel, in the North Zone. Graduated in Law in 2020, at Universidade Candido Mendes, he worked as a legal assistant in a law firm. The young man was a Flamengo fan – love honored by friends who wore the team’s shirt at the wake, this Monday. He was a member of the amateur football team Radical Contra FC, marked by left-wing ideals.

The area in which he was found, near the Sahara Station of the VLT, has undergone forensics. The investigation was carried out by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC). According to the police, investigations are underway to identify the author and clarify the motivation of the crime. Security cameras on site can help identify who committed the crime.

According to the police, PM agents were on patrol when they were called to the scene, where they found the body, at that time still unidentified. A team from the Fire Department confirmed the death. Victor was the victim of a knife attack, and death was confirmed shortly after midnight.

‘Stab him’

About two months ago, university student Renan Rodrigues do Nascimento, 27, was stabbed in the abdomen and arm in Praça Cristiano Ottoni, in one of the accesses to the Central do Brasil subway. A resident of Irajá, on May 30, he was walking towards the National School of Sciences and Statistics (Ence/IBGE), when he was attacked by a woman and two men to rob him, said the boy’s father, Nivaldo Cirilo, at the time. from birth.

Renan Rodrigues do Nascimento was stabbed during a robbery at the Central Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Renan would have been injured in the approach for not having heard the announcement of the robbery. He was wearing headphones at the time of the crime. When making the move to remove the device when one of the three criminals said ” “Put the knife in him. Put the knife in him”. The student was stabbed and the criminals fled afterwards.

Discussion when recognizing burglar

On March 6, the death of 27-year-old Lucas Ferreira Viana was recorded, a week after he was robbed. The young man, graduated in Public Relations and resident of Tijuca, was enjoying carnival at dawn in a block in downtown Rio, in Praça Quinze, when he recognized a group that would have robbed him days before.

Lucas Ferreira Viana was murdered in March in a carnival block after recognizing robbers Photo: Reproduction

He went to the group and, as he approached the suspects, an argument broke out. Then a teenager broke a glass bottle and walked towards Lucas, wounding him in the neck several times. The group then fled. Military police from the 5th Battalion surrounded the streets of the Center and arrested the teenager who would have struck the blows and a man. A friend who accompanied Lucas when he was attacked recognized the two detainees.

Lucas was taken to the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, in Méier, but he could not resist his injuries and died upon entering the unit. He was described as a cheerful, adventurous, witty and carnival-loving young man.

Filmmaker dead for less than two years

In November 2020, filmmaker Cadu Barcellos, 34, was also a victim of violence in downtown Rio. At dawn on the 11th, he was stabbed to death on Avenida Presidente Vargas, on the corner of Rua Uruguaiana. He had left Pedra do Sal, in Santo Cristo, when he was wounded in an attempted robbery. According to reports, Cadu was even seen screaming for help, but he couldn’t resist, having died after walking a few meters and falling. Police officers from the 5th BPM (Praça da Harmonia) have already found him dead on the ground.

Filmmaker Cadu Barcellos was stabbed to death in downtown Rio in November 2020 Photo: Reproduction

Cadu Barcellos dedicated himself to showing real life in Rio’s favelas in his art. His references and experiences as a resident of Maré were fundamental elements of his productions. In one of his outstanding works is the participation in the feature film “Cinco vez favela – Agora por us”, from 2010, produced by Carlos Diegues and Renata Almeida Magalhães, which he participated as director and scriptwriter in the episode “Let it fly”. He was also the creator of Maré Vive, a community media channel made collaboratively by residents of several favelas in Complexo da Maré.