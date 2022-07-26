From ‘if you scream, get Centrão’ to Arthur Lira electoral cable: Bolsonaro’s turn in 4 years

Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches

From BBC News Brazil in Washington

25 July 2022 Updated 5 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Deputy Arthur Lira (in the background, in a blue shirt) was one of the stars of the PL convention that launched Bolsonaro for reelection

Four years separate one event from the other. But there is much more than the time between the conventions that sealed Jair Bolsonaro as a presidential candidate in 2018 and 2022.

In 2022, Bolsonaro stated that his government would not be possible without the mayor, Arthur Lira, and his Centrão, a group of parties known for more physiological than ideological positions. In 2018, one of his longest-serving assistants, General Augusto Heleno, launched into the convention microphone a parody of the classic by sambista Ary do Cavaco, immortalized in the voice of Bezerra da Silva: “If you scream, get Centrão, there won’t be a brother of mine” .

the contrast

Four years ago, a few hundred people were present at the modest convention center in Rio where the PSL enshrined the then federal deputy Bolsonaro as its presidential candidate.

The records of the event were made with a fixed camera, of low quality, or via the cell phone of those present. Speeches followed, more or less animated, and a master of ceremonies called the guests to the pulpit. The microphone failed. The lighting was poor. Candidate Alexandre Frota, who in 2022 is a federal deputy and a declared enemy of Bolsonaro, acted as an entertainer for those present.

With only one deputy in the Chamber, the PSL had few resources – the total campaign did not cost more than R$3 million, according to what the PSL-PRTB coalition told the TSE. To give you an idea, in 2010 and 2014, the successful campaigns of Dilma Rousseff (PT) cost R$ 153 million and R$ 350 million, respectively.

There was in the air, in 2018, a mambembe atmosphere that the then coordinator of the campaign, Gustavo Bebianno, boasted with a certain pride. For him, the precarious conditions of the event were evidence that the candidate in question was an “outsider”, someone outside the center of traditional political power.

“(They want) to characterize Bolsonaro’s isolation. Why isolation? The reason for isolation is definitely there. Because they want to gather all those who need to escape the bars of the law in a single nucleus. . And that’s where this center came from”, fired General Heleno, current chief minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), at the 2018 convention.

One of the supporters in the audience shouted, “Lixão”. Heleno then corrected him: “No, there’s no garbage dump because it’s prohibited by the environmental law, it changed its name because there can’t be a dump”, he laughed.

“But they (Centrão) have a fundamental point. They can start and end their television insertion with a sensational song. to finish the television insertion of Centrão is: “If you shout, catch Centrão, there won’t be a brother of mine”, sang Heleno.

Heleno represented the spirit at the convention center in 2018. Called to speak, Eduardo Bolsonaro, the third son of the then candidate, said: “I wanted to take a picture of the face of each of you here to know if when, in 2019, the leather eat for real, you will let yourself be seduced by Centrão’s speech or stand strong Bolsonaro”.

Credit, Brazil Agency photo caption, At the 2018 convention, Bolsonaro posed alongside then-senator Magno Malta, Janaina Paschoal and General Augusto Heleno, the current chief minister of the GSI.

The candidate himself stated that the holders of his future ministry and state leaders would be chosen based on technical criteria and not for the convenience “of political groups allied to the Centrão. Thank you again, Geraldo Alckmin, for having been the scum of Brazilian politics “.

In 2018, in addition to the PSDB, Alckmin’s coalition had PP, PRB (now Republicans), DEM, PR, SD, PSD and PPS. Today, in addition to the PL, led by Valdemar Costa Neto, known for having been convicted of corruption in the Mensalão scandal, Bolsonaro’s coalition is also made up of PP and Republicans.

On Sunday (24/07), the scenario was very different from 2018. Bolsonaro personally commanded the convention on the stage of Maracanãzinho, in Rio, in front of thousands of people. A variety of cameras took turns recording the most varied angles of the event and a soundboard guaranteed the quality of what came out of the microphones. Sound design features, sprinkled between the candidate’s sentences, animated the mass at the candidate’s launch of the traditional PL.

Bolsonaro spoke without reading, but nothing suggested an impromptu event. The country duo Matheus and Cristiano sang live the campaign jingle, “Captain of the People”. Bolsonaro’s PL today has the largest bench in the Chamber of Deputies, 77 deputies. “Thank you, President Valdemar Costa Neto”, said the announcer of the event at the end.

On stage, next to Bolsonaro, the current mayor Arthur Lira (PP-AL) wore a blue shirt that read “Bolsonaro 2022”.

When talking about Lira, Bolsonaro said that he “has collaborated a lot with the government, thanks to him we were able to pass laws that came to lower fuel prices. The vast majority of parliamentarians, increasingly, are with the government. And the government is with them”, he said, referring to the reduction of taxes on gasoline and gas and in possible mention of the distribution of billions of resources to the deputies, a practice that became known as the Secret Budget.

“I know that the most important figure here today is me, but if it wasn’t Arthur Lira, that goat from the plague from Alagoas, we wouldn’t have gotten to this point. Thank you, Lira. Thank you deputies and senators. It’s working together” , said Bolsonaro. Those present clapped.

The antisystem x the system representative

Bolsonaro’s inflection towards Centrão is not exactly a novelty. A year ago, he said that he was “born in Centrão”.

“Centrão is a pejorative name, I’m from Centrão, I’m from Centrão, I’m from the PP. We have 513 deputies, that Centrão are some parties that got together back there in the Alckmin campaign, and it became a pejorative thing, a thing harmful. (But) it has nothing to do with it, I was born there”, said the president in a live in July 2021.

It’s true, Bolsonaro himself won five elections as a federal deputy precisely for Lira’s PP.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, is one of Bolsonaro’s main allies in his reelection campaign.

But the contrast between the 2018 and 2022 conventions is striking, especially since, four years ago, the “outsider” image was one of the then PSL candidate’s greatest assets.

According to Antônio Lavareda, president of the scientific council of the Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe), in 2018, Operation Car Wash was central to defining the mood of voters. That year, 28% of them said they were concerned about the issue of corruption. Now, only 6% say this is a topic of their attention.

Operation Lava Jato, which investigated corruption schemes involving Petrobras and political parties, had hit the two main candidates recently for the Planalto, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the PT, and the toucan Aécio Neves. No party, however, had had as many denounced and condemned cadres as Arthur Lira’s PP.

General Heleno, still at the 2018 convention, demonstrated the urgency of the issue and argued that Bolsonaro would be the right name to preserve the results of the operation. “The first act of the president who is elected stamped by the Centrão will be a broad, real and unrestricted amnesty. It will be a pardon for all those involved in Lava Jato processes there and in all the processes there. to zero. Have no doubt about that”, he said.

In power, Bolsonaro celebrated having “ended Lava Jato”, adding, however, that this would have occurred thanks to the end of corruption. He invited the then judge Sergio Moro to his ministry, who left the government more than a year later accusing the president of undue interference in the Federal Police and its investigations.

For political scientist Beatriz Rey, a visiting researcher at Johns Hopkins University, Bolsonaro’s approach to Centrão is precisely the binomial investigation/corruption.

“Bolsonaro no longer has the anti-system discourse. This was made very clear yesterday (at the convention). Lira is part of the system at the federal and national level. The turn towards Centrão was sealed by the Queiroz case, as Bolsonaro moves out of fear of being arrested or having his children arrested. This is a turning point in Bolsonaro’s relationship with Congress. By embracing Centrão, Bolsonaro shielded himself in Congress and he also started to have a minimal structure to hold an event like the one he did. on Sunday, something it didn’t have in 2018″.

In mid-2020, a former adviser to the current senator Flávio Bolsonaro and a personal friend of his father, Fabrício Queiroz, was arrested while taking refuge in the house of the Bolsonaro family’s lawyer, Frederick Wassef. Queiroz was accused of operating a scheme to embezzle public funds from Flávio’s office in the Legislative Assembly of Rio, in which phantom employees returned part of their salaries, in what is known as “cracking”.

At the same time the scandal unfolded, the Executive began to release more funds to Congress in a format in which they were stamped by the budget rapporteur in the Chamber, so that their final destination was considered opaque by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) .

Added to this, in the following months, the Planalto started to bet on the election of Lira as president of the Chamber. The post gave him not only control over these new budget resources but also the decision to open an impeachment process or not, something Lira pledged to stop. It is this support that, according to analysts, Bolsonaro rewards with his words at the convention.

While it may sound “brutal”, the change in Bolsonaro’s speech should not have a big impact on his electorate, argues Rey. In part because the topic was off the agenda of Brazilian voters. In part because those who saw the issue as central may not be willing to support Lula, now the PT’s candidate again for the presidency.

And partly because the values ​​represented by Bolsonaro today, such as the defense of conservative ideas, arms and against communism, are more important to his group of voters than corruption.

In addition, Bolsonaro keeps the base energized by attacking other entities in the Federation. “Congress can no longer attack, but it returns the batteries to the Supreme Court, to the polls, calls the base for Sete de Setembro”, says Rey.

“The 2018 election was very anomalous for Bolsonaro himself. Returning to Centrão for him is like a return to his origins, in the logic of ‘good son returns to the house'”, says Rey.