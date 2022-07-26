From ‘if you scream, get Centrão’ to Arthur Lira electoral cable: Bolsonaro’s turn in 4 years

  Mariana Sanches
  From BBC News Brazil in Washington

Bolsonaro ne Michele at, PL convention

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Deputy Arthur Lira (in the background, in a blue shirt) was one of the stars of the PL convention that launched Bolsonaro for reelection

Four years separate one event from the other. But there is much more than the time between the conventions that sealed Jair Bolsonaro as a presidential candidate in 2018 and 2022.

In 2022, Bolsonaro stated that his government would not be possible without the mayor, Arthur Lira, and his Centrão, a group of parties known for more physiological than ideological positions. In 2018, one of his longest-serving assistants, General Augusto Heleno, launched into the convention microphone a parody of the classic by sambista Ary do Cavaco, immortalized in the voice of Bezerra da Silva: “If you scream, get Centrão, there won’t be a brother of mine” .

the contrast

Four years ago, a few hundred people were present at the modest convention center in Rio where the PSL enshrined the then federal deputy Bolsonaro as its presidential candidate.

The records of the event were made with a fixed camera, of low quality, or via the cell phone of those present. Speeches followed, more or less animated, and a master of ceremonies called the guests to the pulpit. The microphone failed. The lighting was poor. Candidate Alexandre Frota, who in 2022 is a federal deputy and a declared enemy of Bolsonaro, acted as an entertainer for those present.

