Gal Costa loses patience with fan after ‘unusual’ request | famous

The singer Gal Costa is known for her friendliness and receptivity to her fans and followers, but the artist doesn’t always wake up 100% patient. A video of the composer with an admirer has gone viral in the last few hours on social networks, in the images, the young man gets emotional next to the celebrity, and films Gal’s reaction with an unusual request.

The fan called Ezequiel Bezerra, went viral on social media after an encounter with Gal Costamaking two posts on Instagram, in two different videos, showing that it took several albums for the singer to autograph, finishing the images talking and recording the angry artist.

Ezequiel took a series of Gal Costa’s records in the dressing room where the artist was, asking her to autograph more than 20 works, one by one, and also making demands of where he wanted each signature on each cover. The baiana, in turn, showed to be irritated and impatient with the moment.

Finally, the follower still records a dialogue with the muse, with words that went viral and made the audience laugh at the moment. “Guys, I’m very nervous, I have Gal here by my side”began the young man, when he was interrupted by the singer: “What are you doing?”. “I’m recording a Stories to keep as a souvenir. I only have two dreams in my life: one is to pass the OAB and the other was to meet Gal”commented. galin turn, recruited: “Very well, now it passes the OAB”.