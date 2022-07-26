Gal Costa’s reaction to a fan full of records goes viral on the web

Being a fan is no longer an easy task. Now imagine being an admirer of a singer who has more than 10 records? This was the case of a boy who managed to get Gal Costa to sign all of the artist’s albums during a meeting.

The two were together and the fan decided to record a video to immortalize the situation. “Guys, I’m very nervous. I have Gal here by my side, I’m shaking. I’m freezing..”, started the boy, being interrupted by the artist: “What are you doing? A live, is it?”.

He replied that he was recording for Instagram stories. “Because it’s a unique moment in my life. I say I only have two dreams, one is to pass the OAB and the other is to meet Gal”.

The famous, without losing her good mood, commented that now the fan’s focus is to pass the test to be a lawyer. “Big kiss”, concluded the artist. However, what was supposed to be just another date, turned into an autograph moment.

Gal Costa had to autograph the more than 20 albums that she has already released in her career and the reaction of the famous was commented on social networks by internet users.