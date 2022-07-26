Gang war in Haiti leaves 471 dead, injured or missing in nine days

Abhishek Pratap 8 seconds ago News Comments Off on Gang war in Haiti leaves 471 dead, injured or missing in nine days 0 Views

“Serious incidents of sexual violence against women and girls, as well as boys who have been recruited by gangs, have also been reported,” the UN said in a statement shared on its website and quoted by the Spanish news agency Efe.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Brazil will be self-sufficient in wheat in less than a decade

Photo: Disclosure The wheat of producer Paulo Bonato gained worldwide repercussion, for having beaten the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved