Gang war in Haiti leaves 471 dead, injured or missing in nine days

“Serious incidents of sexual violence against women and girls, as well as boys who have been recruited by gangs, have also been reported,” the UN said in a statement shared on its website and quoted by the Spanish news agency Efe.

According to the document, about 3,000 people abandoned their homes, “including hundreds of children who were alone” and “at least 140 houses were destroyed or burned”.

The various United Nations agencies began on the 19th to deliver various aid items, such as more than 1,400 hygiene ‘kits’ by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 312,000 liters of water by the United Nations Children’s Fund ( UNICEF) or food that could feed 7,000 people for a week by the World Food Programme.

On the 16th, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights announced that it had recorded 934 murders, 684 injuries and 680 kidnappings in the period from January to the end of June this year.

In the last two years, gangs have multiplied the number of kidnappings taking place in that city, targeting people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and nationalities.

The fact that they enjoy wide impunity has allowed criminal groups to increase their actions over the last few weeks, with at least 155 kidnappings recorded in June, against 118 in May, the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights said in its latest report. , released Wednesday.

The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution this month urging member states to stop transferring small and light weapons and ammunition to organizations that support violent gangs or criminal activities..

China proposed a text version that provided for an arms embargo on the country, but other members of the Security Council felt that this would not be feasible.

The wording drafted by the United States and Mexico, which was approved by 15 votes and recorded no votes against, calls for an immediate cessation of gang violence and criminal activities.

The resolution also expresses the Security Council’s willingness to impose sanctions, such as banning travel and freezing assets “as necessary” on people involved in or supporting gang violence.