Gasoline is below R$ 6 and falls 17.4% in the month; see list by state

In a downward trajectory in recent weeks due to the reduction of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services), the average price of gasoline in Brazil has already accumulated a drop of 17.4% in the month of July, according to data from the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum).

At the end of last week, the fuel ended the period from July 17 to 23, costing R$ 5.89 a liter at gas stations. A month ago, this amount was R$ 7.13, according to the ANP.

In comparison, with the week of July 10th to 16th, the reduction in the price of gasoline was 3%, from R$ 6.07.

Among the Brazilian states, Amapá was the one that registered the lowest average price of gasoline, which was sold last week for R$ 5.27. The minimum price registered in the state was R$ 5.12.

On the other hand, Rio Grande do Norte was the place where the average price of gasoline was the most expensive: R$ 6.35. The maximum price in the state between the 17th and 23rd of July was R$ 6.59.

Here is the average price of gasoline by state:

Amapá: BRL 5.27

Mato Grosso do Sul: BRL 5.54

Federal District: BRL 5.62

Goiás: BRL 5.66

Sergipe: BRL 5.76

Minas Gerais: BRL 5.76

São Paulo: BRL 5.78

Paraná: BRL 5.78

Paraíba: BRL 5.80

Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 5.80

Santa Catarina: BRL 5.82

Rondônia: BRL 5.89

Mato Grosso: 5.90

Alagoas: BRL 5.92

Pará: BRL 5.96

Espírito Santo: BRL 5.97

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 5.98

Amazon: BRL 6.06

Ceará: BRL 6.13

Acre: BRL 6.14

Tocantins: BRL 6.17

Pernambuco: BRL 6.20

Bahia: BRL 6.21

Piauí: BRL 6.21

Maranhão: BRL 6.24

Roraima: BRL 6.25

Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 6.35

Among Brazilian cities, data from the ANP show that Passos (MG) was the municipality that registered the lowest price of gasoline: R$ 5.09.

Here are the cities with the cheapest gas:

Passos (MG): BRL 5.09

Macapá (AP): BRL 5.12

Santana (AP): BRL 5.12

Sorocaba (SP): 5.19

Jump (SP): BRL 5.19

Cosmopolis (SP): BRL 5.19

Marília (SP): BRL 5.20

Bauru (SP): BRL 5.22

Aparecida de Goiânia (GO): BRL 5.24

Campo Grande (MS): BRL 5.24

Altamira (PA), on the other hand, recorded the highest value.

Here are the cities with the most expensive gasoline: