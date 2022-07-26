Gazprom announces drastic cut in gas supplies to Europe

The state-owned company said it was halting operation of one of Nord Stream 1’s last two operating turbines due to “technical condition of the engine”.

247 – Russian state energy company Gazprom will stop operating a second Siemens turbine, the company announced on Monday, which will affect the supply of natural gas through Nord Stream 1.

This will not exceed 33 million cubic meters per day from July 27, the trade daily Kommersant reported.

Gazprom said it was halting operation of one of the last two turbines in operation due to “technical condition of the engine”.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline resumed pumping to Europe last week after a 10-day maintenance break, but the European Commission has warned of a possible total gas shutdown by Moscow.

Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and the world’s largest exporter of natural gas. Europe imports around 40% of its gas and 30% of its oil from Russia.

