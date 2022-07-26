Gazprom announces drastic cut in gas supplies to Europe

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Gazprom announces drastic cut in gas supplies to Europe 3 Views

The state-owned company said it was halting operation of one of Nord Stream 1’s last two operating turbines due to “technical condition of the engine”.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

New identity card begins to be issued; see what changes – Brazil

The new National Identity Card (CIN) starts to be issued this Tuesday, 26th. The document …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved