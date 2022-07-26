Gene found in elephants could be key to preventing cancer, scientists say









UK scientists have taken another step towards understanding how elephant genetics could help humans prevent cancer.

In a recent article published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolutionresearchers at the universities of Oxford and Edinburgh used bioinformatics models of the p53 cancer suppressor gene to show how 20 different molecules unique to elephants are activated to increase sensitivity and response against cancerous conditions.

Just like elephants, humans have a constant replication of cells, in which DNA is constantly copied. This process results in some errors, many of them repaired by the body itself.

Genetic and external factors can accelerate the rates of cellular mutations and lead to the accumulation of these errors, increasing the risk of tumor formation, something that is rare in elephants.

In a statement, the authors of the study explain that “despite their large body size and a life expectancy comparable to that of humans, cancer mortality in elephants is estimated at less than 5%. [em vez de até 25% em humanos]”. This particularity has intrigued researchers for some years.

The scientific explanation for elephants’ high resistance to cancer involves their 20 copies of the p53 gene – the “guardian of the genome” – compared to the only p53 gene found in other mammals.

When a cell is replicated with undamaged DNA, the p53 protein does not need to play its role, being inactivated by another protein, the MDM2 oncogene.

The regulated interaction between p53 and MDM2 in elephants was the subject of the recently published study.

The researchers found that elephants have several isoforms of p53 with different abilities to interact with the MDM2 oncogene. According to Professor Robin Fåhraeus, co-author of the study, the finding “offers an exciting new approach to shed new light on the tumor suppressor activity of the [gene] p53”.

The authors highlight that the understanding of how p53 molecules are activated creates an interesting perspective so that, in the future, drugs can be developed for humans.