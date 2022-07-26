Globo presenter gets emotional live with reports of hunger involving children

Sabina Simonato cried at Bom Dia São Paulo with a report on children who are hungry – Photo: Reproduction/Globo

In this Monday’s (25th) edition of “Bom Dia São Paulo” on TV Globo, journalist Sabina Simonato couldn’t contain her emotion during a report on the rise in food prices.

The report showed a report by a mother who vented when saying that sending her children to school is safe, since they will be able to eat there.

After the exhibition of the article, the presenter spoke about the sad accomplishment of many Brazilian children. “Oh my God… it’s reality, people. Children are actually eating, but not because they are hungry,” Sabina said.

“They go there and eat more because they know that when they get home, they want to arrive with a fuller belly, you know? So they don’t feel hungry. Because they know there will be no food at home,” she added.

In addition, at the end of the newspaper, the journalist vented again on the subject. “We all swallowed crying with that mother’s sentence: ‘I sleep hungry, but the children at least ate’”, she explained.

See the videos:

