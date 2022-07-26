Glória Perez counters Guilherme Pádua’s criticism of “Brutal Pact”

Gloria Perez rebutted the criticism made by Guilherme Pádua about “Pacto Brutal”, a documentary released by HBO Max and that tells of the murder of Daniella Perez. The former actor, who was found guilty of the death of the actress along with his ex-wife, Paula Thomaz, did not like the documentary. However, the author stressed that the production only reports the facts of everything that happened.

In a video shared on social media, padua said that “Brutal Pact“is a production”totally partial” and who wants to question some of the points raised. “Just what I remember in my head, I manage to break some theses that are being presented so devastatingly. Maybe I’ll bring some things. It’s not to say, ‘Believe my version.’ It’s up to you to think if this makes sense“, said.

It is worth noting that the only condition imposed by Gloria Perez for what “Brutal Pact” to get off the ground, was the absence of reports from Guilherme Pádua and Paula Thomaz. Tatiana Issa and Guto Barraproject directors, respected the request of Glory. Tatianaeven guarantees that the doc is based on the case file and on everything that has been proven by the Courts.

After the repercussion made by the comment of Guilherme Padua, Gloria Perez decided to speak up. “The proposal was to escape sensationalism to portray the truth of the records. That’s what I wanted: for people to understand why the many fantasy versions presented by the killers didn’t hold up before the jury, and why they were both convicted of double murder.“, told the newspaper Globe.

At the time the crime took place, the story of the murder was confused with that of the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, where William and Daniella Perez they co-starred and maintained a romance. “The case was treated as an extension of the novel. If the focus is on the case files, there is no room for fiction. reality imposes itself“, he added.

