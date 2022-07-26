Gol Bolinha’s Voyage? Prototype was even presented to Volkswagen

This time, Luiz Alberto Veiga offered us a proposal made to Volkswagen of what would be the Voyage of Gol Bolinha (the second generation of the compact). Veiga is a former designer of the German brand, and he has been gracing the automotive universe with gems that never made it to the market, such as the Santana pickup and restylings of the Kombi.

The professional explains that the image was taken during the presentation of Gol Bolinha in Wolfsburg, Volkswagen’s headquarters in Germany. The two-door Voyage was a proportion model, but it was not approved by the brand’s bigwigs.

“Later we made another attempt to get a Voyage on board, but, after a lot of struggle and disappointments, out of jealousy and political demonstrations, the board ended up approving the Polo Classic, on top of that, mounted in Argentina,” wrote Luiz Alberto Veiga in his publication. on Instagram.

For those who don’t remember, the Gol Bolinha (second generation of the model) is from 1995. The second generation of the Voyage was only launched in 2008, along with the Gol G5, considered the third generation of the compact. Soon, the sedan was out of order for 13 years.

Gol Bolinha was presented in Wolfsburg alongside the classic hatch, the “square”

Polo Classic is questioned by the “team” of Voyage do Gol Bolinha

And the “skewer” that the ex-Volkswagen designer gave the Polo Classic earned him among his followers. “The Polo Classic looked like an alien within the VW line of the time”, comments Tchelo Oliveira. The follower had the privilege of receiving an answer from Veiga: “It really was. He was shoved down his throat by Lopes Arriotour, head of purchasing and Chairman of VWAG”.

Volkswagen Polo Classic

The Polo Classic originated from the Seat Cordoba, and had little to do with the Polo hatch. The model began to be sold in Brazil at the end of 1996, coming from Argentina. The Voyage was discontinued in 1995. However, although in a minority, some followers of Veiga defended the Polo Classic.

“I really liked the design of the Polo Classic, but what got in the way was coming from Argentina with expensive and hard-to-find parts. This time I would go with the Polo, a more modern project!”, commented Sérgio Fontenelle.

VW Logus and Autolatina enter the discussion

Volkswagen Logus GLS (Photo: Archive EM/DA Press)

Already follower Leonardo Freitas made a comment that expands this discussion: “Voyage reminded me a lot of Logus, in my view, a valid car until today and wronged”. The Volkswagen Logus, a sedan that bears the signature of Luiz Alberto Veiga, was a project based on the second Brazilian generation of the Ford Escort. However, it predates the departure of the Voyage and the arrival of the Polo Classic.

There is an understanding that, when the Polo Classic was chosen, Volkswagen was already breaking away from Autolatina, a partnership signed with Ford between 1987 and 1996. For this reason, projects such as the Logus and the VW Pointer were not carried forward. In this line, opting for the Polo Classic, Volkswagen would be interested in participating in a segment superior to that of the Voyage, a kind of premium compact sedans, which was precisely the Logus line.

To understand whether this bet by Volkswagen worked or not, further reflection is necessary. In the opinion of the profile @oslucios.official, the strategy of the German brand taking the Voyage out of the line was a mistake: “It was at that moment that VW do Brasil started to lose market, as a good part of this public migrated to Corsa Sedan, Siena and even that Fiesta Sedan (Indian, if I’m not mistaken)…. the small sedan segment was very popular in the second half of the 90s and VW was left out”.