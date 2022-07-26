Golf: Former designer reveals facelift disapproved by VW

The history of Volkswagen in Brazil has several chapters that the public does not know and one of them is the proposal to renew the fourth generation Golf, which was produced in São José dos Pinhais-PR.

At the time, still with the original design, VWB was already thinking about its renovation and the design area developed a facelift to modernize the average German hatch around here.

Luiz Alberto Veiga, former VW designer, posted on social media the photo of this Golf restyling, which was presented to the German command seeking approval for the project.

With four circular headlights in different sizes on each side, plus a grille with two bars and the German brand’s logo, the proposed Golf had the bulged fenders and the hood lowered in the center.

The bumper had a design with horizontal lines and without the protectors in the color of the car, present in the original design.

Like other VW design projects at the time, the front featured a second proposal, which had a different grille and dual single-lens headlights, while the bumper would split into two parts.

According to Veiga, the VW design team was ordered to hide the project and then destroy it.

Despite the refusal, Veiga explains that they achieved a good visual impact with a low budget, however, he comments that the project could lead to questions about the need for a totally new German Golf.

This was the Golf V, which according to some would have had at least five copies made in Paraná, but which was released from the Brazilian market.

Veiga comments that this generation was quite expensive, with cost to the last screw, considered “astronomical”.

This confirms what the European press has always said about the Golf generations V and VI, considered too expensive to make.

Here, after being discontinued in Europe, the Golf IV was restyled with a style very similar to the one Wolfsburg had destroyed.

The car was even exported to Canada, where it was sold as City Golf.

[Foto: Reprodução]