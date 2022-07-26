Goodbye, VW Gol: we reveal the farewell version of the former sales champion – 07/25/2022

Beetle and Kombi were models that made history in Volkswagen’s Brazilian line, however in the last four decades, the Gol is without a doubt one of the most important cars of the brand. However, as the column anticipated in March, the veteran model will leave the scene this year, putting an end to a 42-year history of production.

And just like the Kombi, the farewell version of the hatch will be called Gol Last Edition in an exclusive assessment of the column. There will be 1,000 numbered units to be sold in a special color and filled with standard items.

The Gol is one of the most iconic models of the brand and, alongside the Fiat Uno, which said goodbye at the end of 2021 with the Ciao edition, it is a car that marked a generation of drivers. If in recent years, the Gol zero kilometer became a company car, in the used market, thanks to its four decades on sale, it is still the first car of many families. Therefore, it is also important in the life of the Brazilian consumer.

The VW Gol Last Edition will be a tribute from the brand to honor the veteran model that until the middle of the last decade was the best-selling car in Brazil.

Like the Kombi Last Edition, the VW Gol will have the body painted in an exclusive color. Stickers indicating its 42 years of production must be present on the bodywork. The wheels will be 15-inch light-alloy with a dark-toned finish. The column learned that the farewell version will be well embellished in the words of a contact.

Inside, the VW Gol Last Edition will have seats upholstered in premium fabric. A plaque will indicate the number of the commemorative unit.

Volkswagen Gol will be discontinued after 42 years of uninterrupted production Image: Photo | Volkswagen / Reproduction

Among the standard items, the VW Gol in its farewell edition will have air conditioning, power steering, power windows on all four doors, electric locks, multifunctional steering wheel, alarm, “Composition Touch” touchscreen sound system with APP-Connect, sensor rear parking, among other items.

Regarding safety, the Gol Last Edition will only have the mandatory double airbag, ABS brakes, three-point belt and headrests for all occupants and Isofix child seat attachment system.

The farewell version will have more visual appeal, so it will be equipped with the 1.0 MPI three-cylinder engine that already equips the only version currently on sale. The power is 77 horsepower at 6,450 rpm and torque of 9.6 Nm at 4,000 rpm when fueled with gasoline. Fueled with ethanol, the power is 84 hp at 6,450 rpm and torque of 10.3 kgfm at 3,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Prices are still being defined, but as we published in March, the estimate is that they will be above R$ 100 thousand.

polo track

For 2023, VW will have the Polo Track 1.0 MPI that will be priced to act in the gap left by Gol.

