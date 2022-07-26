‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, who played gangster Paulie Cicero in the classic mafia movie “Goodfellas,” has died at age 83, a spokesman for the actor said today.

Sorvino, also known for playing Police Sergeant Phil Cerretta on the TV series “Law & Order” in the 1990s, has worked in film and television for over 50 years.

He died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., of natural causes, according to the spokesperson.

“I am completely devastated. The love of my life and the most wonderful man who ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken,” his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, wrote on Twitter.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939, Sorvino studied music and originally wanted to be an opera singer before becoming an actor.

His long career included roles in the Broadway play “That Championship Season” and a 1982 film adaptation. He also worked in the films “Dick Tracy”, “Nixon” and “Reds”.

Paul Sorvino had turned 83 on April 13 Image: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Sorvino was the father of three children, including actress Mira Sorvino, who thanked her father when he received an Oscar for the 1995 film “Mighty Aphrodite.”

“He taught me everything I know about acting,” she said at the time.

This Monday, Mira Sorvino said on Twitter that “a lifetime of love, joy and wisdom with him is over”. “He was the most wonderful dad. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars dad as you ascend,” wrote the actress.