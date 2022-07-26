Governor of India Region Drinks River Water to Prove It Was Uncontaminated, Then Goes to Hospital | World

The governor of a region in northern India was treated at a hospital on July 19, two days after the publication of a video showing him drinking polluted water from a “sacred” river.

Bhagwant Mann, the politician in the incident, has now been discharged.

His office denies that he was hospitalized for becoming infected after drinking river water. The official information is that he went for a check-up, a routine procedure.

After the news of Mann’s hospitalization, the video in which he appears drinking water went viral.

He was elected chief minister in March.

He was campaigning to clean up the Kali Bein River in the city of Sultanpur Lodhi in the Punjab region.

The politician was in town at the invitation of a parliamentarian on the day of the celebrations of the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of the river.

Mann took a glass of water and drank it immediately. The people around him encouraged him.

His party claims the river was touched by the feet of the leader of the Sikh religion, Nanak Sahib.

According to the British newspaper “The Independent”, Mann felt unwell when he was at home in the city of Chandigarh. He was transported by helicopter to New Delhi, where he received medical services.