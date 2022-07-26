Green tea extract promotes gut health and lowers blood sugar

posted 7/26/2022 11:31 am / updated 7/26/2022 11:31 am



(credit: Carla Saueressig/Disclosure)

A survey of Ohio State Universityin the United States, carried out on people with a range of risk factors for heart disease shows that consuming green tea extract for four weeks can reduce blood sugar levels and improve gut health by decreasing inflammation and “gut permeable”.

The researchers said this is the first study to assess whether health risks linked to the condition known as “metabolic syndrome,” which affects about a third of Americans, can be lessened by green tea’s anti-inflammatory benefits on the gut.

“There is a lot of evidence that higher consumption of green tea is associated with good levels of cholesterol, glucose and triglycerides, but no studies have linked its benefits in the gut to these health factors,” said Richard Bruno, the study’s senior author and professor. of human nutrition in Ohio State University.

The team performed the clinical trial on 40 subjects as a follow-up to a 2019 study that linked lower obesity and fewer health risks in mice that consumed green tea supplements with improvements in gut health.

In the new study, green tea extract also lowered blood sugar, or glucose, and decreased gut inflammation and permeability in healthy people — an unexpected finding.

“What this tells us is that within a month we are able to lower blood glucose in both people with metabolic syndrome and healthy people, and the reduction in blood glucose appears to be related to decreased leaky gut and decreased blood sugar. intestinal inflammation — regardless of health status,” Bruno said.

Articles on the results of glucose and decreased gut permeability and inflammation were recently published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition.

People with metabolic syndrome are diagnosed with at least three of the five factors that increase their risk for heart disease, diabetes and other health problems — excess belly fat, high blood pressure, low HDL (good) cholesterol, and high blood glucose levels. fasting and triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood.

The complicated thing about these risk factors that make up the metabolic syndrome is that they are often only mildly altered and do not yet require drug management, but they still pose a great health risk, Bruno said.

“Most doctors will initially recommend weight loss and exercise. Unfortunately, we know that most people cannot accept lifestyle changes for a variety of reasons,” he said. “Our work aims to provide people with a new food-based tool to help manage their risk of metabolic syndrome or reverse metabolic syndrome.”





The study

Forty participants — 21 with metabolic syndrome and 19 healthy adults — consumed gummy bears containing green tea extract rich in anti-inflammatory compounds called catechins for 28 days. The daily dose was equivalent to five cups of green tea. In the randomized double-blind crossover study, all participants spent an additional 28 days on placebo, with a month off from any supplement between treatments.

The researchers confirmed that participants, as recommended, followed a diet low in polyphenols — natural antioxidants in fruits, vegetables, teas, and spices — during the placebo and green tea extract-making phases of the study, so that any results could be confirmed. attributed to the effects of green tea alone.

Results showed that fasting blood glucose levels for all participants were significantly lower after taking the green tea extract compared to levels after taking the placebo. The decrease in intestinal inflammation due to green tea treatment in all participants was established through an analysis that showed a reduction in pro-inflammatory proteins in the fecal samples. Using a technique to assess the proportions of sugar in urine samples, the researchers also found that with green tea, the permeability of the participants’ small intestines decreased favorably.

Intestinal permeability, or leaky gut, allows gut bacteria and related toxic compounds to enter the bloodstream, stimulating chronic low-grade inflammation.

“The absorption of gut-derived products is believed to be an initiating factor in obesity and insulin resistance, which are central to all cardiometabolic disorders,” Bruno pointed out. “If we can improve gut integrity and reduce leaky gut, the thinking is that we will be able to not only alleviate the low-grade inflammation that initiates cardiometabolic disorders, but potentially reverse them,” he continued.

“We didn’t try to cure the metabolic syndrome with a one-month study. But, based on what we know about the causal factors behind the metabolic syndrome, there is potential for green tea to act, at least in part, at the intestinal level to alleviate the risk of developing it or reversing it if you already have metabolic syndrome,” he explained.

Bruno’s lab is completing further analysis of microbial communities in the intestines of study participants and levels of bacteria-related toxins in their blood.

The work was supported by US Department of Agriculture and fur Agricultural Research and Development Center from Ohio.

Co-authors of both articles include Min Zeng, Geoffrey Sasaki, Sisi Cao, Yael Vodovotz, and Joanna Hodges. Avinash Pokala and Shahabeddin Rezaei are also co-authors of the article on glucose reduction.