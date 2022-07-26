Grêmio lineup: Roger should keep team against Chape, and group receives support from the crowd | Guild

Grêmio should still not have Lucas Leiva and Guilherme as starters for the game with Chapecoense, this Tuesday, at Arena Condá. Coach Roger Machado should keep the same team from the victory over Ponte Preta for the match. Grêmio fans in Chapecó made a reception to the squad after closed training.

The activity was not followed by the press. Roger should keep Campaz in midfield and Biel as a starter on the right wing. Lucas Leiva and Guilherme made their debuts for the Tricolor, but they should still gradually enter the team until they win the vacancies.

Roger had no problems for the game as Geromel was re-evaluated and traveled to the match. After being replaced with the “heavy leg”, the defender trained normally at Chapecó. Thus, the tendency is for the lineup to be repeated by the coach.

The likely lineup has Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello, Biel, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

After the work was done, Grêmio in Chapecó welcomed the players at the delegation’s hotel. The main names of the squad stopped to take photo requests and had quick conversations with the fans present.

Grêmio is second in Serie B, with 36 points, nine behind leader Cruzeiro and seven above Londrina – Tombense plays on Monday night and can go to fifth place, with five points behind Tricolor.

