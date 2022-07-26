Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Trailer for the movie is leaked

As you’ve been reading a lot here on our site since Saturday, San Diego Comic Con brought a lot of news – from the announcements of avengers 5 and 6release date of Fantastic Fourand even the exhibition of exclusive trailers for the audience present.

Many fans wonder why trailers are shown exclusively there, and not released on the internet. There are several reasons that explain this.

First, because of the chronological order of marketing, and also not to release the film too soon. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn’t hit theaters until February of next year, so the best thing right now is for Marvel to focus all of its marketing on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

And second, people waited more than 24 hours in line to see the panel. At the very least, they want something exclusive. So that’s what Marvel has been doing for years. But, as much as the panel asks you not to record any kind of trailers, there’s always a fan who does.

the trailer

And as with the leaked trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (watch it here), we had one more fan who shot the Guardians trailer. Twitter user @AdroSamin posted the trailer on his accountand we from Legacy we bring it below.

Remembering that because of the security scheme they usually have on Marvel panels, fans always end up having to record the trailer well hidden, and often the quality is not the best. But still, it’s better than nothing. Check it out below:

We’ll also leave the trailer description in case you got a little lost. The description of the trailer was made by Carol Gonçalves, correspondent for the website Pipocas Club. So credit for the description goes to her and the site. Check it out below:

“The trailer starts with the cast we saw in Thor inside the ship, but it looks like an invasion is going on and Quill is trying to protect the ship and calm things down. However, Nebula’s character yells that they have an appointment. Quill: – With whom?

Nebula: – Gamora

Star-Lord is very amazed and Gamora appears and he just crashes into the scene. The next scenes are a mix of what we will have in the movie, fight scenes, scenes of the main cast gathered on the ship, in space, on missions, and some new characters. Like Will Poulter’s first appearance as Adam Warlock, for example, he has golden skin and looks like he’s going to be in a lot of action scenes. Another character is the High Evolutionary, who will be played by Chukwudi Iwuji, who even appeared dressed in the middle of the Hall H audience. But, the trailer isn’t just about action scenes or comedy scenes – as we’re used to in Guardians of the Galaxy. He is also sad and emotional. 10 years ago James Gunn started the production journey of the first film and now we have the trailer for the final journey. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the last film from this group. Therefore, the trailer is also marked by exciting scenes. After Quill realizes that Gamora is alive and back, a narration along with scenes of moments of the two together in past movies begins. Quill is reminiscing about good times they had together, and thus trying to reconnect with her when they are on some planet that needs to wear the same clothes humans wear to go to the moon. The funny thing about the scene is that Quill says romantic phrases – since he’s trying to win Gamora back, but it ends terribly like this: “I’m not the Gamora you knew, Quinn.” Mistaking the name of Star-Lord, and to make matters worse, Mantis appears saying that the “phone line” he is using to talk to Gamora is one and everyone heard the entire conversation. In addition to each character wearing a jumpsuit with a different color, looking like the teletubies. In the trailer we also have some exciting scenes of Rocket, and of a more adult Groot, in a uniform and with weapons. Finally, the trailer ends with the group – except Rocket, walking towards the camera, the one in the classic scene we’re used to.”

What did you think of the trailer and the movie description? excited? The first official preview of the film should only be seen in the coming months, as the film will only hit theaters in May 2023.

